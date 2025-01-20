Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
82.33
5.97
22.42
45.62
Op profit growth
112.25
100.75
-11.35
527.27
EBIT growth
184.88
180.31
2.57
-224
Net profit growth
-12,335.48
-97.14
-3.76
-46.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.56
13.37
7.05
9.75
EBIT margin
13.38
8.56
3.23
3.86
Net profit margin
7.12
-0.1
-3.94
-5.02
RoCE
22.25
8.01
2.6
2.41
RoNW
5.85
-0.05
-1.75
-1.92
RoA
2.96
-0.02
-0.79
-0.78
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
19.73
-0.16
-5.66
0
Dividend per share
4
0
0
0
Cash EPS
9.7
-9.43
-14.49
-14.15
Book value per share
90.4
77.94
77.98
83.25
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.73
-115
0
P/CEPS
15.72
-1.94
-2.11
P/B
1.68
0.23
0.35
EV/EBIDTA
8.17
5.03
12.01
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.08
-29.32
-28.56
-15.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
44.47
67.07
74.8
84.03
Inventory days
42.03
61.79
71.58
101.3
Creditor days
-33.24
-29.2
-25.55
-27.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.53
-1.16
-0.42
-0.39
Net debt / equity
0.88
0.96
1.05
1.12
Net debt / op. profit
1.84
3.71
8.1
8.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.92
-43.02
-45.06
-46.19
Employee costs
-10.12
-15.94
-17.99
-16.8
Other costs
-22.38
-27.65
-29.88
-27.25
