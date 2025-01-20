iifl-logo-icon 1
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

1,315.8
(-1.89%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:35:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

82.33

5.97

22.42

45.62

Op profit growth

112.25

100.75

-11.35

527.27

EBIT growth

184.88

180.31

2.57

-224

Net profit growth

-12,335.48

-97.14

-3.76

-46.29

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.56

13.37

7.05

9.75

EBIT margin

13.38

8.56

3.23

3.86

Net profit margin

7.12

-0.1

-3.94

-5.02

RoCE

22.25

8.01

2.6

2.41

RoNW

5.85

-0.05

-1.75

-1.92

RoA

2.96

-0.02

-0.79

-0.78

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

19.73

-0.16

-5.66

0

Dividend per share

4

0

0

0

Cash EPS

9.7

-9.43

-14.49

-14.15

Book value per share

90.4

77.94

77.98

83.25

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.73

-115

0

P/CEPS

15.72

-1.94

-2.11

P/B

1.68

0.23

0.35

EV/EBIDTA

8.17

5.03

12.01

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-26.08

-29.32

-28.56

-15.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

44.47

67.07

74.8

84.03

Inventory days

42.03

61.79

71.58

101.3

Creditor days

-33.24

-29.2

-25.55

-27.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.53

-1.16

-0.42

-0.39

Net debt / equity

0.88

0.96

1.05

1.12

Net debt / op. profit

1.84

3.71

8.1

8.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.92

-43.02

-45.06

-46.19

Employee costs

-10.12

-15.94

-17.99

-16.8

Other costs

-22.38

-27.65

-29.88

-27.25

