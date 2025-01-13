Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.13
8.56
8.56
8.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
110.98
90.34
72.34
61.61
Net Worth
128.11
98.9
80.9
70.17
Minority Interest
Debt
84.68
60.4
70.78
66.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.57
5.49
4.72
0.19
Total Liabilities
218.36
164.79
156.4
136.82
Fixed Assets
124.26
74.7
77.56
77.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
44.89
31.3
29.3
27.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.8
2.03
1.04
6.69
Networking Capital
45.72
52.58
45.88
24.26
Inventories
41.74
37.96
31.78
22.84
Inventory Days
48.91
64.09
Sundry Debtors
31.16
32.02
32.94
24.85
Debtor Days
50.69
69.73
Other Current Assets
23.09
15.69
18.05
12.53
Sundry Creditors
-35.45
-21.52
-26.03
-10.45
Creditor Days
40.06
29.32
Other Current Liabilities
-14.82
-11.57
-10.86
-25.51
Cash
1.68
4.17
2.62
1.83
Total Assets
218.35
164.78
156.4
136.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.