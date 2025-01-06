iifl-logo-icon 1
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,367.65
(-6.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Tinna Rubber FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

22.75

1.57

-5.44

-5.86

Depreciation

-8.58

-7.94

-7.56

-7.09

Tax paid

-5.93

-0.46

1.55

0.91

Working capital

17.99

-1.57

-14.12

-2.64

Other operating items

Operating

26.22

-8.39

-25.57

-14.68

Capital expenditure

8.69

6.24

13.83

2.27

Free cash flow

34.92

-2.15

-11.74

-12.41

Equity raised

117.12

120.87

128.3

121.37

Investing

2.29

0.05

-1.37

12.56

Financing

60.7

58.56

60.68

69.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

215.04

177.32

175.87

190.9

