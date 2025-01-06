Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
22.75
1.57
-5.44
-5.86
Depreciation
-8.58
-7.94
-7.56
-7.09
Tax paid
-5.93
-0.46
1.55
0.91
Working capital
17.99
-1.57
-14.12
-2.64
Other operating items
Operating
26.22
-8.39
-25.57
-14.68
Capital expenditure
8.69
6.24
13.83
2.27
Free cash flow
34.92
-2.15
-11.74
-12.41
Equity raised
117.12
120.87
128.3
121.37
Investing
2.29
0.05
-1.37
12.56
Financing
60.7
58.56
60.68
69.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
215.04
177.32
175.87
190.9
