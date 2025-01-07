Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
237.15
130.06
122.73
100.25
yoy growth (%)
82.33
5.97
22.42
45.62
Raw materials
-123.15
-55.96
-55.3
-46.31
As % of sales
51.92
43.02
45.06
46.19
Employee costs
-24
-20.74
-22.08
-16.84
As % of sales
10.12
15.94
17.99
16.8
Other costs
-53.07
-35.96
-36.68
-27.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.38
27.65
29.88
27.25
Operating profit
36.92
17.39
8.66
9.77
OPM
15.56
13.37
7.05
9.75
Depreciation
-8.58
-7.94
-7.56
-7.09
Interest expense
-8.97
-9.56
-9.41
-9.82
Other income
3.39
1.68
2.87
1.26
Profit before tax
22.75
1.57
-5.44
-5.86
Taxes
-5.93
-0.46
1.55
0.91
Tax rate
-26.08
-29.32
-28.56
-15.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.82
1.11
-3.88
-4.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
16.82
1.11
-3.88
-4.95
yoy growth (%)
1,407.62
-128.7
-21.54
-47.89
NPM
7.09
0.85
-3.16
-4.94
