Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,442.25
(5.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

237.15

130.06

122.73

100.25

yoy growth (%)

82.33

5.97

22.42

45.62

Raw materials

-123.15

-55.96

-55.3

-46.31

As % of sales

51.92

43.02

45.06

46.19

Employee costs

-24

-20.74

-22.08

-16.84

As % of sales

10.12

15.94

17.99

16.8

Other costs

-53.07

-35.96

-36.68

-27.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.38

27.65

29.88

27.25

Operating profit

36.92

17.39

8.66

9.77

OPM

15.56

13.37

7.05

9.75

Depreciation

-8.58

-7.94

-7.56

-7.09

Interest expense

-8.97

-9.56

-9.41

-9.82

Other income

3.39

1.68

2.87

1.26

Profit before tax

22.75

1.57

-5.44

-5.86

Taxes

-5.93

-0.46

1.55

0.91

Tax rate

-26.08

-29.32

-28.56

-15.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.82

1.11

-3.88

-4.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

16.82

1.11

-3.88

-4.95

yoy growth (%)

1,407.62

-128.7

-21.54

-47.89

NPM

7.09

0.85

-3.16

-4.94

