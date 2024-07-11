In compliance with Regulations 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, July 02, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved that the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, August 02, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST), through video conferencing/other audio visual mean This is submitted that Register of Members and Share Transfer book of the Company will be closed from Saturday, July 27, 2024 to Friday, August 02, 2024 (both day inclusive) for the purpose of declaration of final dividend at 37th AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024) Outcome of 37th Annual General Meeting of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited held on Friday, August 02, 2024, through Video Conference/Other Audio-Visual Means Facility (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)