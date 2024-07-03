Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Promoted by chairman Bhupinder Kumar, Tinna Overseas was originally incorporated as a private limited company on 4 Mar.87. It became a deemed public limited company w.e.f. 31 Mar.92 and a public limited company on 18 Apr.94. It is the flagship of the Tinna group, engaged in the manufacture of leather footwear, footwear components, thermoplastic rubber (TPR) compounds, edible oil, shipping and warehousing, etc, and in merchant exports to the UK, Canada, Italy, Australia, Portugal and other countries.In 1988, the company started commercial production by setting up a plant in Delhi. The unit manufactures and exports leather shoes and shoe uppers. It was recognised as an Export House by the Government of India on 1 Apr.91. For its captive consumption and exports, Company put another unit at Gurgaon, Haryana, in 1993, to produce shoe soles and heels. The company manufactures shoes for established international shoe companies like Liverpool Shoe Company, Clark Shoes, British Bata, Kidderminster, Shoe Fayre, Bacons, L M International, all of the UK; CICIL Brothers and R Hannah Company, both the Australia; Worldwide Trading, Canada; and reputed European chains like C&A, GUS and Stead & Simpson. Due to recession in market for TPR compounds Company has suspended the TPR compounds manufacturing operations at Mumbai Unit. Company has also recently developed a Bitumen Modifier trade named TBN-Super which substantially improves the vital properties of Bitumen and in turn quality and life of roads, as evidence by Laboratory reports of CRRI. The new product line would also enable the company to make use of the existing plant & machinery & other infrastructure of the TPR manufacturing facilities at Mumbai.During the year 2005-06, the Company undertook the plantation of Jatropha. In 2008-09, Tinna Finex Limited & Duraflex Services & Construction Technologies Limited cease to be subsidiary companies of the Company effective from 05th January, 2009. The production of Haldia Plant was started in May 2013. Since the business of the Company mainly consists of manufacturing of crumb rubber, crumb rubber modifier and processing & mixing of bituminous products and therefore to reflect the present activities, name of the Company was changed from Tinna Overseas Limited to Tinna Rubber And Infrastructure Limited. in 2012-13. The Company started commercial production of Hi Carbon Steel Shots during Financial Year 2014-15. It established wire processing plant to make value added quality Hi Carbon Steel. It started Reclaim Rubber/ Ultra Fine Crumb Rubber during the Financial Year 2015-16.The Company commenced trial production of its state of the art reclaim rubber plant in Kala Amb (Himachal Pradesh) during Financial Year 2014-15. In 2016-17, the Company established nationwide foot print by setting up plants -in North- at Panipat (Haryana) and Kala-amb (Himachal Pradesh), in South at Gummdipoondi (Tamil Nadu), In East- Haldia (West Bengal) and in West at Wada (Maharashtra) for the manufacturing of Crumb Rubber powder from scrap tyres. The Company installed most modern additional lines for manufacturing of Reclaim and High Tensile Reclaim in its plants, located at Panipat (Haryana) and Wada (Maharashtra) and has introduced high quality Ultra Reclaims for rubber compounding and for rubber components industry. It restarted emulsion production at Panipat Plant (Haryana) and Crumb Rubber at Kala-Amb (Himachal Pradesh).Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement dated 15.12.2017, Tinna Trade Limited as well as B.G.K Infrastructures Developers Private Limited ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company. The Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger between the Company and Tinna Trade Ltd. (TTL) for Trading of Agro Commodities and Agro Warehousing business was carried on through, wholly owned subsidiary viz. Tinna Trade Limited and made effective from 22 January, 2018. Pursuant to the Scheme, TTL transferred the assets and liabilities to the Company (TRIL). i.e. - 85,64,750 Equity Shares have been allotted/issued on 19 February, 2018 by TTL to the equity shareholders of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Limited in the ratio of 1: 1 pursuant to the Scheme. As a result, Tinna Trade Limited has ceased to be a subsidiary of Company effective 31 March, 2018.In 2023, the Company acquired a tyre recycling company by the name Global Recycling LLC. in the Oman.