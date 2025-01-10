To the Members of

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited

Opini?n

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited (the Company) which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2024, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1. Revenue from the sale of goods (hereinafter referred to as "Revenue") is recognized when the Company performs its obligation to its customers and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably and recovery of the consideration is probable. The timing of such recognition in the case of sale of goods is when the control over the same is transferred to the customer, which is mainly upon dispatch, delivery or upon formal customer acceptance depending on customers terms. Our procedures included: • Evaluating the design andimplementation of Companys controls in respect of revenue recognition. • Performed test of details by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year on sample basis with the underlying documents. The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. The management considers revenue as a key measure for evaluation of performance. There is a risk of revenue being recorded before control is transferred. • Testing the supporting documentation for sales transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to the year end, including examination of credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether revenue was recognized in the correct period. Refer note no. 2.10 - Material Accounting Policies; and note no. 22 - Revenue from Operations; of the Financial Statements • Performing analytical procedures on current year revenue based on monthly trends and where appropriate, conducting further enquiries and testing. • Assessing the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in line with Ind AS 115 ("Revenue from Contracts with Customers") and testing thereof.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusi?n thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Management^ Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements are in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of

the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books the data backup of the books and accounts in electronic mode has been kept on server physically located outside India except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

(h) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid by the Company to its director during the current year is in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer note 32 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company except an amount of Rs 2.36 Lakhs related to the financial year ending March 31, 2015 is not transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund as required to be transferred during the current year.

iv (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv (a) and iv (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to the payment of the dividend.

As stated in Note 52 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to the declaration of such dividend.

vi. As stated in note 57 (viii) to the financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that, audit trail feature was not enabled at database level for such accounting software to log any direct data changes which is maintained by a third party software service provider. The Independent Service Auditors Assurance Report (Type 2 report issued in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised), Assurance Engagements Other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information) and other information made available, did not include information on existence of audit trail (edit logs) at database level. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled."

For S.S. KOTHARI MEHTA & CO. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 000756N/N500441 Sd/- Sunil Wahal Partner Membership No. 087294 Place: New Delhi Date: May 27, 2024 UDIN:24087294BKAHJE6480

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF TINNA RUBBER AND INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED DATED MAY 27, 2024.

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section.

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and

equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee), disclosed in the standalone financial statements included under property, plant and equipment and investment property are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except mentioned below:

Description of property Gross carrying value Net carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company Land 192.66 192.66 Tinna Overseas Limited - Since December 2012 Change in the name of the Company Land 114.37 114.37 > Shri Jaswant Boderam - Since June 2013 Due to Government directions pending for registration/ mutation. > Jai Narayan > Veer Naraain >Mukhtiyar Singh > Om Narayan > Sat Veer Singh > Mahavir Singh > Azad Singh Land 208.01 208.01 > Shri Ishaaq - Since June 2013 Due to Government directions pending for registration/ mutation. > Fazru > Atta > Nurdin > Rehmat > Rukan >Hukumdin Land 208.01 208.01 > Shri Saddiq - Since June 2023 Due to Government directions pending for registration/ mutation. > Bhuttu > Harun > Idu

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and records provided, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, physical verification of

the inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. (a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has not provided loans,

advance in nature of loans, stood guarantee, investment and provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties except mentioned below:

Particulars Loans given Investment Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year- - Subsidiary > Global Recycle LLP - 1273.77 - Employees 34.88 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases- - Subsidiary > Global Recycle LLP - 1273.77 - Employees 23.61 -

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion investments made, and grant of loans provided to employees are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not given any security and guarantee during the year.

(c) In respect of loans granted provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investment made, loan given, and guarantee provided by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied. The Company has not given any security

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Nature of the statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates (financial year) Amount (Rs.in Lacs) Amount paid under protest (Rs. in Lacs) Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Delhi 2017-18 20.99 - Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty (excluding interest and penalty) Commissioner Central Excise Silvassa 2010-11 to 2011-12 5.50 0.55 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty (excluding interest and penalty) Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, West Zonal Bench, Ahmedabad May 2010 to July 2012 97.60 7.32 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty (excluding interest and penalty) Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals), Mumbai 2011-12 1.45 0.05 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty (excluding interest and penalty) Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, West Zonal Bench, Chandigarh 2012-13 to 2013-14 (up to December 2014) 71.26 5.35 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty (excluding interest and penalty) Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chandigarh 2014-15 92.12 9.21 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty (excluding interest and penalty) Appeal Filing is in process before Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chandigarh 2015-16 75.88 7.59 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty (excluding interest and penalty) Custom duty Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Delhi 01-10-2016 to 30-062017 8.12 0.81 Custom Act, 1962 Custom duty Honble High Court of Delhi 2013-14 40.61 - 2014-15 110.97 2015-16 113.22 2016-17 85.48 April 2017 to June 2017 6.14 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty (excluding interest and penalty) Commissioner of GST & Central Excise (Appeals-II), Chennai 01-04-2015 to 30-062017 165.99 12.45 Custom Act, 1962 Custom duty Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals), Thane, Mumbai 1 October 2015 to 30 June 2017 6.69 0.50 Custom Act, 1962 Fine and penalty Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellant Tribunal Allahabad 1 Sep 2015 to 31 Oct 2015 10.00 - Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal Mumbai 1st April ,2017 to 30th June ,2017 7.63 1.28 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal Mumbai 2016-17 38.87 4.77 CGST Act, 2017 Penalty Commissioner of Central Goods & Service Tax (Appeal) Thane, Mumbai (Appeal filing is in Process) July 2017 to March 2019 0.25 - CGST Act, 2017 Disallowance of Input Tax Credit (Excluding penalty) Commissioner of Central Goods & Service Tax (Appeal) Thane, Mumbai July 2017 to March 2019 13.36 1.34

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has

not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year

ix- (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is regular in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associates.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised any money during the

year by way of an initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fu11y or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the

Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv- In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) (The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is

not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios refer note no. 39 of the standalone financial statement, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of

the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amounts under section (5) of section 135 of

Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statement. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For S.S. KOTHARI MEHTA & CO. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 000756N/N500441 Sd/- Sunil Wahal Partner Membership No. 087294 Place: New Delhi Date: May 27, 2024 UDIN: 24087294BKAHJE6480

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF TINNA RUBBER AND INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED DATED MAY 27, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act as referred to in paragraph 2(f) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section

We have audited the internal financial Controls with reference to financial statements of the Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited (the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management^ Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that:

(a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial Controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note).