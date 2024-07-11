|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|-
|2
|20
|Final
|Recommended final dividend at the rate of 20% on face value i.e. Rs. 2/- per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each on 1,71,29,500 equity shares of the Company, for the financial year 2023-24. This is submitted that Register of Members and Share Transfer book of the Company will be closed from Saturday, July 27, 2024 to Friday, August 02, 2024 (both day inclusive) for the purpose of declaration of final dividend at 37th AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)
|Dividend
|29 Jan 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|3
|30
|Interim
|Dear Sir /Maam, The Board of Director at their meeting held on today approved unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December , 2023 and Declared Interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity shares of Rs.10. Further record date for consideration of payment of interim dividend will be 5th February,2024. Please take information in your record. Dear Sir /Maam, This is with reference to our intimation letter dated 29th January , 2024 , where the board of directors of the company has recommended interim dividend of Rs 3 per Equity Shares . The Record date will be 8th February , 2024 instead of 5th February , 2024 . Please take the information in your record (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)
