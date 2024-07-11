Dear Sir /Maam, The Board of Director at their meeting held on today approved unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December , 2023 and Declared Interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity shares of Rs.10. Further record date for consideration of payment of interim dividend will be 5th February,2024. Please take information in your record. Dear Sir /Maam, This is with reference to our intimation letter dated 29th January , 2024 , where the board of directors of the company has recommended interim dividend of Rs 3 per Equity Shares . The Record date will be 8th February , 2024 instead of 5th February , 2024 . Please take the information in your record (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)