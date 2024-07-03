Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹577
Prev. Close₹566.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹52.64
Day's High₹578.9
Day's Low₹531.55
52 Week's High₹619
52 Week's Low₹292.5
Book Value₹429.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)266.54
P/E16.17
EPS35.01
Divi. Yield0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
199.23
182.11
170.27
160.55
Net Worth
204.23
187.11
175.27
165.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
75.65
66.32
62.82
61.65
yoy growth (%)
14.07
5.56
1.89
13.15
Raw materials
-17.44
-15.37
-12.17
-11.91
As % of sales
23.05
23.18
19.38
19.32
Employee costs
-22.62
-20.09
-18.63
-18.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.88
15.13
13.87
15.3
Depreciation
-3.49
-3.62
-2.76
-2.65
Tax paid
-2.59
-2.88
-3.16
-3.15
Working capital
4.21
-0.43
7.27
-8.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.07
5.56
1.89
13.15
Op profit growth
2.87
-15.56
-1.39
3.12
EBIT growth
-14.48
9.02
-9.37
25.33
Net profit growth
-15.98
14.32
-11.83
32.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
57.58
54.43
Excise Duty
0.18
0
Net Sales
57.41
54.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
9.31
1.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sankar Datta
Whole-time Director
T G B Pinto
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mallika Srinivasan
Independent Director
Krishna Srinivasan
Independent Director
K V Sriram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R V Sridharan
Independent Director
PILLAPAKAM BAHUKUDUMBI SAMPATH
Independent Director
R Vijayaraghavan
Director
Parakkat Shobhana Ravi
Summary
The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd.(UNITEA), a part of seventy four year old Chamraj group company was incorporated in August, 1922. The Company produces and markets tea leaves in packets. Apart from producing Green and Black Teas this the company is also produce and markets Herbal Tea, Aroma Tea, Flavoured and Iced Tea. Nestled 6000 to 8000 feet up in the pristine blue mountains of Southern India (Nilgiris) are Allada, Korakundah, Devabetta, and Chamraj tea estates of the United Nilgiri Tea Estates & Company Limited, producing the finest of teas to invigorate discerning tea drinkers around the world since August, 1922.UNITEA has four tea estates -- Allada Valley (228.64 ha), Chamraj (148.06 ha), Devabetta (192.62 ha) and Korakundah (925.86 ha) -- located in different parts of south India. Against an installed capacity of 2500 tpa for tea, UNTEA produces around 2000 tpa. About seventy-five percent of green leaves are harvested at its own estates and the balance requirement is purchased from the market. Introduction of integrated pest-management systems (through use of relatively environment-friendly pest-control materials like botanical and bio-control agents) as a part of its R&D programme has been undertaken with the aim of making the final product of tea more acceptable in the export market. Despite the general decline in tea exports from India, UNTEA has sustained its momentum while stepping up market development and product improvement activities.As part of the A
The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹533.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd is ₹266.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd is 16.17 and 1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd is ₹292.5 and ₹619 as of 06 Jan ‘25
United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.07%, 3 Years at 19.31%, 1 Year at 75.89%, 6 Month at 41.17%, 3 Month at 17.12% and 1 Month at 19.78%.
