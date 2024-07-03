Summary

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd.(UNITEA), a part of seventy four year old Chamraj group company was incorporated in August, 1922. The Company produces and markets tea leaves in packets. Apart from producing Green and Black Teas this the company is also produce and markets Herbal Tea, Aroma Tea, Flavoured and Iced Tea. Nestled 6000 to 8000 feet up in the pristine blue mountains of Southern India (Nilgiris) are Allada, Korakundah, Devabetta, and Chamraj tea estates of the United Nilgiri Tea Estates & Company Limited, producing the finest of teas to invigorate discerning tea drinkers around the world since August, 1922.UNITEA has four tea estates -- Allada Valley (228.64 ha), Chamraj (148.06 ha), Devabetta (192.62 ha) and Korakundah (925.86 ha) -- located in different parts of south India. Against an installed capacity of 2500 tpa for tea, UNTEA produces around 2000 tpa. About seventy-five percent of green leaves are harvested at its own estates and the balance requirement is purchased from the market. Introduction of integrated pest-management systems (through use of relatively environment-friendly pest-control materials like botanical and bio-control agents) as a part of its R&D programme has been undertaken with the aim of making the final product of tea more acceptable in the export market. Despite the general decline in tea exports from India, UNTEA has sustained its momentum while stepping up market development and product improvement activities.As part of the A

