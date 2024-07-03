iifl-logo-icon 1
United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd Share Price

533.45
(-5.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:48 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open577
  • Day's High578.9
  • 52 Wk High619
  • Prev. Close566.1
  • Day's Low531.55
  • 52 Wk Low 292.5
  • Turnover (lac)52.64
  • P/E16.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value429.08
  • EPS35.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)266.54
  • Div. Yield0.18
No Records Found

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.7

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.79%

Non-Promoter- 3.92%

Institutions: 3.92%

Non-Institutions: 46.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

199.23

182.11

170.27

160.55

Net Worth

204.23

187.11

175.27

165.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

75.65

66.32

62.82

61.65

yoy growth (%)

14.07

5.56

1.89

13.15

Raw materials

-17.44

-15.37

-12.17

-11.91

As % of sales

23.05

23.18

19.38

19.32

Employee costs

-22.62

-20.09

-18.63

-18.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.88

15.13

13.87

15.3

Depreciation

-3.49

-3.62

-2.76

-2.65

Tax paid

-2.59

-2.88

-3.16

-3.15

Working capital

4.21

-0.43

7.27

-8.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.07

5.56

1.89

13.15

Op profit growth

2.87

-15.56

-1.39

3.12

EBIT growth

-14.48

9.02

-9.37

25.33

Net profit growth

-15.98

14.32

-11.83

32.59

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

57.58

54.43

Excise Duty

0.18

0

Net Sales

57.41

54.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

9.31

1.84

View Annually Results

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sankar Datta

Whole-time Director

T G B Pinto

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mallika Srinivasan

Independent Director

Krishna Srinivasan

Independent Director

K V Sriram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R V Sridharan

Independent Director

PILLAPAKAM BAHUKUDUMBI SAMPATH

Independent Director

R Vijayaraghavan

Director

Parakkat Shobhana Ravi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd

Summary

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd.(UNITEA), a part of seventy four year old Chamraj group company was incorporated in August, 1922. The Company produces and markets tea leaves in packets. Apart from producing Green and Black Teas this the company is also produce and markets Herbal Tea, Aroma Tea, Flavoured and Iced Tea. Nestled 6000 to 8000 feet up in the pristine blue mountains of Southern India (Nilgiris) are Allada, Korakundah, Devabetta, and Chamraj tea estates of the United Nilgiri Tea Estates & Company Limited, producing the finest of teas to invigorate discerning tea drinkers around the world since August, 1922.UNITEA has four tea estates -- Allada Valley (228.64 ha), Chamraj (148.06 ha), Devabetta (192.62 ha) and Korakundah (925.86 ha) -- located in different parts of south India. Against an installed capacity of 2500 tpa for tea, UNTEA produces around 2000 tpa. About seventy-five percent of green leaves are harvested at its own estates and the balance requirement is purchased from the market. Introduction of integrated pest-management systems (through use of relatively environment-friendly pest-control materials like botanical and bio-control agents) as a part of its R&D programme has been undertaken with the aim of making the final product of tea more acceptable in the export market. Despite the general decline in tea exports from India, UNTEA has sustained its momentum while stepping up market development and product improvement activities.As part of the A
Company FAQs

What is the United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd share price today?

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹533.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd is ₹266.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd is 16.17 and 1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd is ₹292.5 and ₹619 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd?

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.07%, 3 Years at 19.31%, 1 Year at 75.89%, 6 Month at 41.17%, 3 Month at 17.12% and 1 Month at 19.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.79 %
Institutions - 3.92 %
Public - 46.28 %

