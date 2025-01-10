To

THE MEMBERS OF

THE UNITED NILGIRI TEA ESTATES COMPANY LIMITED

1. This certificate is issued in accordance with the terms of our engagement letter dated 12th August 2022.

2. We, K.S. Aiyar & Co, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited ("the company"), have examined the compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance by the Company, for the year ended on March 31, 2023, as stipulated in regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of regulation 46(2) and para C and D of Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations").

Managements? Responsibility

3. The compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance is the responsibility of the Management. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control and procedures to ensure the compliance with the conditions of the Corporate Governance stipulated in Listing Regulations.

Auditor?s Responsibility

4. Our responsibility is limited to examining the procedures and implementation thereof, adopted by the Company for ensuring compliance with the conditions of the Corporate Governance. It is neither an audit nor an expression of opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

5. We have examined the books of account and other relevant records and documents maintained by the Company for the purposes of providing reasonable assurance on the compliance with Corporate Governance requirements by the Company.

6. We have carried out an examination of the relevant records of the Company in accordance with the Guidance Note on Certification of Corporate Governance issued by the Institute of the Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"), the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013, in so far as applicable for the purpose of this certificate and as per the Guidance Note on Reports or Certificates for Special Purposes issued by the ICAI which requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI.

7. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements.

Opinion

8. Based on our examination of the relevant records and according to the information and explanations provided to us and the representations provided by the Management, we certify that the Company has complied with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of regulation 46(2) and para C and D of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations during the year ended March 31, 2023.

9. We state that such compliance is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor the efficiency or effectiveness with which the Management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS")and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2023, and its profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditor?s Response PROCUREMENT OF GREEN LEAF: Evaluated the assumptions and critical judgements used by the management through testing of underlying documents / Process like Green Leaves are purchased from Traders and Small Growers over and above from the Company?s own estate tea leaves to meet the production requirements. The Green Leaves are supplied on a continuous basis and judgments are applied by the management on the quality of the leaves for fixation of prices. The management decision taken will cause a significant impact on the costs and thus it is considered as a Key Audit Matter. Verified the process and control over the Leaves Procurement, weighment and moisture content. Verified inward Register and weighment slips accepted by the supplier at the respective factories. Scrutinized the rates charged and confirmed the reasonableness of the same based on the quality of the green leaf procured and compared with the Prices agreed by the Other Comparable Tea Producers

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our Opinion on the Financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. •

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and Cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of

the Financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit, we also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statements made by the management and Board of Directors. •

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We described these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter of when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company, as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation as at 31 March 2023 on its financial position in its Financial Statements- Refer Note 28 to the financial statements.

2) The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts during the year ended 31 March 2023.

3) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge

and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company or any of such subsidiaries shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) In our Opinion and based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

5) As stated in Note no 35 to the financial statements

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

6) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 01,2023. Reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited of even date.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the management of the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets

(b) As per information and explanations given to us, physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment has been carried out by the Management during the year in accordance with the phased programme of verification of all assets at reasonable intervals. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of title deed like registered sale deed provided to us, the title deeds of all the immovable property are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and as shown by the records verified by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible Assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records examined by us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder as the Company does not hold any Benami Property

(ii) (a) The inventories (excluding stocks with third parties) has been physically verified by the Management during the year at reasonable intervals. In respect to inventory of tea lying at third party warehouses, the Company has obtained confirmations from such warehouses for the inventory held by them. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate considering the size and nature of the business of the company. As per information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on the said physical verification carried out by the management.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from any banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year. Accordingly, clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans or provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has complied with the provision of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and it does not have any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act read with The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and other relevant provisions of the Act. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any other court or any other tribunal.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the manufacturing of tea and tea products, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Income-Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no undisputed amount payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Income- Tax and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, were outstanding, as on the last day of the financial year, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the statutory dues referred to in (vii)(a) above, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount not deposited in Rs. Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-tax (Including Interest) 29,16,760 Assessment Year - 2012-13 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) The Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-tax (Including Interest) 15,21,526 Assessment Year - 2013 -14 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) The Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-tax (Including 59,41,990 Assessment Year - Commissioner of Income-tax Interest) 2014 -15 (Appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our

examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purpose by the company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable

(x) (a) The company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, which have been relied upon by us, no instances of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year;

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under subsection 12 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations furnished by the management, which have been relied upon by us, no Whistle Blower Complaint was received by the Company during the year

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements, as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(b) The Company is not a Non-Banking Finance Company or a Housing Finance Company. Accordingly, provision of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any Core Investment Company as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumption, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects, requiring a transfer the unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act;

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pursuant to any ongoing projects and hence transferring unspent amount to a special account in compliance with provisions of sub-section 6 of Section 135 of the Act is not applicable to Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Director is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2023, based on the criteria for internal control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.