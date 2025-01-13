United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
199.23
182.11
170.27
160.55
Net Worth
204.23
187.11
175.27
165.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.48
1.95
1.64
1.4
Total Liabilities
207.71
189.06
176.91
166.95
Fixed Assets
44.9
46.23
45.88
45.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
134.3
127.22
106.6
101.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.05
Networking Capital
21.34
9.32
13.57
10.42
Inventories
6.55
7.09
9.59
10.42
Inventory Days
46.26
57.34
Sundry Debtors
12.88
5.41
8.25
4.86
Debtor Days
39.8
26.74
Other Current Assets
11.13
5.84
5.7
5.37
Sundry Creditors
-2
-1.67
-2.52
-2.56
Creditor Days
12.15
14.08
Other Current Liabilities
-7.22
-7.35
-7.45
-7.67
Cash
7.18
6.29
10.84
9.6
Total Assets
207.72
189.06
176.9
166.96
