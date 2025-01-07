iifl-logo-icon 1
United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

564.95
(9.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:09:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

75.65

66.32

62.82

61.65

yoy growth (%)

14.07

5.56

1.89

13.15

Raw materials

-17.44

-15.37

-12.17

-11.91

As % of sales

23.05

23.18

19.38

19.32

Employee costs

-22.62

-20.09

-18.63

-18.39

As % of sales

29.9

30.3

29.65

29.83

Other costs

-24.48

-20.05

-19.22

-18.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.36

30.23

30.6

29.8

Operating profit

11.1

10.79

12.78

12.96

OPM

14.67

16.27

20.34

21.02

Depreciation

-3.49

-3.62

-2.76

-2.65

Interest expense

-0.1

-0.05

-0.04

-0.06

Other income

5.37

8.01

3.91

5.06

Profit before tax

12.88

15.13

13.87

15.3

Taxes

-2.59

-2.88

-3.16

-3.15

Tax rate

-20.13

-19.08

-22.81

-20.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.28

12.24

10.71

12.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.28

12.24

10.71

12.15

yoy growth (%)

-15.98

14.32

-11.83

32.59

NPM

13.59

18.46

17.05

19.7

