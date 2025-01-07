Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
75.65
66.32
62.82
61.65
yoy growth (%)
14.07
5.56
1.89
13.15
Raw materials
-17.44
-15.37
-12.17
-11.91
As % of sales
23.05
23.18
19.38
19.32
Employee costs
-22.62
-20.09
-18.63
-18.39
As % of sales
29.9
30.3
29.65
29.83
Other costs
-24.48
-20.05
-19.22
-18.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.36
30.23
30.6
29.8
Operating profit
11.1
10.79
12.78
12.96
OPM
14.67
16.27
20.34
21.02
Depreciation
-3.49
-3.62
-2.76
-2.65
Interest expense
-0.1
-0.05
-0.04
-0.06
Other income
5.37
8.01
3.91
5.06
Profit before tax
12.88
15.13
13.87
15.3
Taxes
-2.59
-2.88
-3.16
-3.15
Tax rate
-20.13
-19.08
-22.81
-20.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.28
12.24
10.71
12.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.28
12.24
10.71
12.15
yoy growth (%)
-15.98
14.32
-11.83
32.59
NPM
13.59
18.46
17.05
19.7
