|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.15
Op profit growth
3.12
EBIT growth
25.33
Net profit growth
28.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.02
23.07
EBIT margin
24.92
22.5
Net profit margin
19.12
16.81
RoCE
14.06
RoNW
2.7
RoA
2.69
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
24.32
18.34
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
18.28
13.04
Book value per share
232.53
203.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.05
19.79
P/CEPS
18.69
27.81
P/B
1.46
1.78
EV/EBIDTA
9.05
10.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
11.44
14.72
Tax payout
-20.58
-24.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
21.87
Inventory days
27.52
Creditor days
-6.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-225.02
-189.81
Net debt / equity
-0.06
-0.18
Net debt / op. profit
-0.57
-1.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-19.32
-19.72
Employee costs
-29.83
-28.02
Other costs
-29.8
-29.17
