United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd Key Ratios

503.95
(-0.94%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:39:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.15

Op profit growth

3.12

EBIT growth

25.33

Net profit growth

28.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

21.02

23.07

EBIT margin

24.92

22.5

Net profit margin

19.12

16.81

RoCE

14.06

RoNW

2.7

RoA

2.69

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

24.32

18.34

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

18.28

13.04

Book value per share

232.53

203.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

14.05

19.79

P/CEPS

18.69

27.81

P/B

1.46

1.78

EV/EBIDTA

9.05

10.92

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

11.44

14.72

Tax payout

-20.58

-24.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

21.87

Inventory days

27.52

Creditor days

-6.52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-225.02

-189.81

Net debt / equity

-0.06

-0.18

Net debt / op. profit

-0.57

-1.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-19.32

-19.72

Employee costs

-29.83

-28.02

Other costs

-29.8

-29.17

