The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1.70 per equity share. The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 30-Aug-2024. The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 31-Aug-2024 to 06-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & Meeting.