|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|1.7
|17
|Final
|The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1.70 per equity share. The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 30-Aug-2024. The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 31-Aug-2024 to 06-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & Meeting.
|Dividend
|9 Feb 2024
|28 Feb 2024
|28 Feb 2024
|1
|10
|Interim
|The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 09, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of Re. 1 per equity share.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.