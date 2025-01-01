Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

THE UNITED NILGIRI TEA ESTATES COMPANY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 31-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

THE UNITED NILGIRI TEA ESTATES COMPANY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Aug-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024. The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 7 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1.70 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024