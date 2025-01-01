|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2024
|26 Dec 2024
|THE UNITED NILGIRI TEA ESTATES COMPANY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 31-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|THE UNITED NILGIRI TEA ESTATES COMPANY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Aug-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024. The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1.70 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, dividend and other business matters THE UNITED NILGIRI TEA ESTATES COMPANY LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09-Feb-2024 for Dividend The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 09, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of Re. 1 per equity share. The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)
