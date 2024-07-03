iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd Share Price

81.7
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High81.7
  • 52 Wk High121.65
  • Prev. Close81.7
  • Day's Low81.7
  • 52 Wk Low 28.65
  • Turnover (lac)4.9
  • P/E160.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

0

Prev. Close

81.7

Turnover(Lac.)

4.9

Day's High

81.7

Day's Low

81.7

52 Week's High

121.65

52 Week's Low

28.65

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59.98

P/E

160.2

EPS

0.51

Divi. Yield

0

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd Corporate Action

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:34 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.48%

Non-Promoter- 40.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.34

7.34

2.22

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.84

3.48

0.59

0.2

Net Worth

11.18

10.82

2.81

0.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Baldevbhai Patel

Managing Director

Jayesh Patel

Whole-time Director

Kalpesh Patel

Independent Director

Manish Patel

Independent Director

Hetalben Patel

Independent Director

Mayankkumar Dalsania

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arti Totla.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd

Summary

Lead Reclaim & Rubber Products Ltd. was originally incorporated on October 31, 2012 as Lead Amber Microtech Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat and later on, was changed to Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited on December 28, 2013. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of reclaimed rubber, crumb rubber powder and rubber granules. The product portfolio offers a diversified product range which includes variety of grades, thickness, widths and standards of various grades of whole tyre reclaim rubber, butyl reclaim rubber and natural reclaimed rubber. Currently, the Company sell products to companies in automotive manufacturing sector, distributors and dealers. Presently, it carry all manufacturing operations through their production facility located at Kathlal, in Kheda district of Gujarat which has a total installed capacity of 5520 MT for processing nylon tyre srap, butyle tube scrap, natural tyre scrap and radial tyre scrap. Apart from these, it serve a diversified customer base ranging from tyre and tube manufacturers to automobile parts manufacturers, rubber part manufacturers, conveyor belt manufacturers and agricultural products manufacturer. Their manufacturing facility employs an extensive and quality control mechanism at each stage of recycling process to ensure that the finished product conform to exact requirement of customers. The Company commenced its business from November 10, 2012. It increased the capacity in manufacturing o
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd share price today?

The Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹81.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd is ₹59.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd is 160.2 and 5.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd is ₹28.65 and ₹121.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd?

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 125.69%, 6 Month at 126.32%, 3 Month at -16.63% and 1 Month at -14.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.52 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.