SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹81.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.9
Day's High₹81.7
Day's Low₹81.7
52 Week's High₹121.65
52 Week's Low₹28.65
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.98
P/E160.2
EPS0.51
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.34
7.34
2.22
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.84
3.48
0.59
0.2
Net Worth
11.18
10.82
2.81
0.4
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Baldevbhai Patel
Managing Director
Jayesh Patel
Whole-time Director
Kalpesh Patel
Independent Director
Manish Patel
Independent Director
Hetalben Patel
Independent Director
Mayankkumar Dalsania
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arti Totla.
Reports by Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd
Summary
Lead Reclaim & Rubber Products Ltd. was originally incorporated on October 31, 2012 as Lead Amber Microtech Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat and later on, was changed to Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited on December 28, 2013. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of reclaimed rubber, crumb rubber powder and rubber granules. The product portfolio offers a diversified product range which includes variety of grades, thickness, widths and standards of various grades of whole tyre reclaim rubber, butyl reclaim rubber and natural reclaimed rubber. Currently, the Company sell products to companies in automotive manufacturing sector, distributors and dealers. Presently, it carry all manufacturing operations through their production facility located at Kathlal, in Kheda district of Gujarat which has a total installed capacity of 5520 MT for processing nylon tyre srap, butyle tube scrap, natural tyre scrap and radial tyre scrap. Apart from these, it serve a diversified customer base ranging from tyre and tube manufacturers to automobile parts manufacturers, rubber part manufacturers, conveyor belt manufacturers and agricultural products manufacturer. Their manufacturing facility employs an extensive and quality control mechanism at each stage of recycling process to ensure that the finished product conform to exact requirement of customers. The Company commenced its business from November 10, 2012. It increased the capacity in manufacturing o
The Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹81.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd is ₹59.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd is 160.2 and 5.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd is ₹28.65 and ₹121.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 125.69%, 6 Month at 126.32%, 3 Month at -16.63% and 1 Month at -14.76%.
