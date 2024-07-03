Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd Summary

Lead Reclaim & Rubber Products Ltd. was originally incorporated on October 31, 2012 as Lead Amber Microtech Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat and later on, was changed to Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited on December 28, 2013. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of reclaimed rubber, crumb rubber powder and rubber granules. The product portfolio offers a diversified product range which includes variety of grades, thickness, widths and standards of various grades of whole tyre reclaim rubber, butyl reclaim rubber and natural reclaimed rubber. Currently, the Company sell products to companies in automotive manufacturing sector, distributors and dealers. Presently, it carry all manufacturing operations through their production facility located at Kathlal, in Kheda district of Gujarat which has a total installed capacity of 5520 MT for processing nylon tyre srap, butyle tube scrap, natural tyre scrap and radial tyre scrap. Apart from these, it serve a diversified customer base ranging from tyre and tube manufacturers to automobile parts manufacturers, rubber part manufacturers, conveyor belt manufacturers and agricultural products manufacturer. Their manufacturing facility employs an extensive and quality control mechanism at each stage of recycling process to ensure that the finished product conform to exact requirement of customers. The Company commenced its business from November 10, 2012. It increased the capacity in manufacturing of Rubber from 250 to MT per month to 450 Mt per month.The Company is planning to raise capital from Public by raising Rs. 4.88 crore Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and by issuing 19,50,000 Equity shares through Offer for Sale.