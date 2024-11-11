iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd Board Meeting

82.75
(1.91%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:37:58 AM

Lead Reclaim CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Dec 202411 Dec 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the said Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. December 11, 2024, inter alia, has approved the Allotment of 12,99,000 (Twelve Lakhs Ninety Nine Thousand) Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupee Ten Only) each at a price of Rs. 57.20/- (Rupees Fifty Seven Rupees and Twenty Paisa Only) each paid in cash (Issue Price).
Board Meeting11 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Lead Reclaim And Rubber Products Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
To consider Fund Raising Board Meeting stand adjourned due to lack of time (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/08/2024) Lead Reclaim And Rubber Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Lead Reclaim And Rubber Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Lead Reclaim And Rubber Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Financial Results . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)

Lead Reclaim: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.