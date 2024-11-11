|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Dec 2024
|11 Dec 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the said Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. December 11, 2024, inter alia, has approved the Allotment of 12,99,000 (Twelve Lakhs Ninety Nine Thousand) Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupee Ten Only) each at a price of Rs. 57.20/- (Rupees Fifty Seven Rupees and Twenty Paisa Only) each paid in cash (Issue Price).
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Lead Reclaim And Rubber Products Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Board Meeting stand adjourned due to lack of time (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/08/2024) Lead Reclaim And Rubber Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Lead Reclaim And Rubber Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Lead Reclaim And Rubber Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Financial Results . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.