Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the said Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. December 11, 2024, inter alia, has approved the Allotment of 12,99,000 (Twelve Lakhs Ninety Nine Thousand) Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupee Ten Only) each at a price of Rs. 57.20/- (Rupees Fifty Seven Rupees and Twenty Paisa Only) each paid in cash (Issue Price).

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Lead Reclaim And Rubber Products Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

To consider Fund Raising Board Meeting stand adjourned due to lack of time (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/08/2024) Lead Reclaim And Rubber Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024