Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.34
7.34
2.22
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.84
3.48
0.59
0.2
Net Worth
11.18
10.82
2.81
0.4
Minority Interest
Debt
4.16
2.66
2.69
3.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.07
0
Total Liabilities
15.34
13.48
5.57
4.34
Fixed Assets
6.22
4.75
2.83
2.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.23
0
0.1
Networking Capital
7.88
6.65
2.56
1.08
Inventories
4.51
3.32
1.84
1.08
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.29
0.77
0.41
0.91
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.64
4.36
1.73
0.69
Sundry Creditors
-3.4
-1.05
-1.02
-1.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.16
-0.75
-0.4
-0.59
Cash
1.24
1.85
0.18
0.39
Total Assets
15.34
13.48
5.57
4.36
