Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd Balance Sheet

82.95
(-2.01%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:29 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.34

7.34

2.22

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.84

3.48

0.59

0.2

Net Worth

11.18

10.82

2.81

0.4

Minority Interest

Debt

4.16

2.66

2.69

3.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.07

0

Total Liabilities

15.34

13.48

5.57

4.34

Fixed Assets

6.22

4.75

2.83

2.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.23

0

0.1

Networking Capital

7.88

6.65

2.56

1.08

Inventories

4.51

3.32

1.84

1.08

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.29

0.77

0.41

0.91

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.64

4.36

1.73

0.69

Sundry Creditors

-3.4

-1.05

-1.02

-1.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.16

-0.75

-0.4

-0.59

Cash

1.24

1.85

0.18

0.39

Total Assets

15.34

13.48

5.57

4.36

