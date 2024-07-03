iifl-logo-icon 1
Pix Transmission Ltd Share Price

2,404.8
(-4.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,500.05
  • Day's High2,538.4
  • 52 Wk High2,799.95
  • Prev. Close2,518.95
  • Day's Low2,365
  • 52 Wk Low 1,185
  • Turnover (lac)532.32
  • P/E31.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value383.88
  • EPS79.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,277.74
  • Div. Yield0.28
No Records Found

Pix Transmission Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

2,500.05

Prev. Close

2,518.95

Turnover(Lac.)

532.32

Day's High

2,538.4

Day's Low

2,365

52 Week's High

2,799.95

52 Week's Low

1,185

Book Value

383.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,277.74

P/E

31.56

EPS

79.77

Divi. Yield

0.28

Pix Transmission Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

Record Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

Pix Transmission Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pix Transmission Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.52%

Institutions: 0.52%

Non-Institutions: 37.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pix Transmission Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.62

13.62

13.62

13.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

446.14

375.31

332.06

277.38

Net Worth

459.76

388.93

345.68

291

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

416.84

353.94

297.7

250.88

yoy growth (%)

17.77

18.89

18.66

6.81

Raw materials

-180.79

-141.88

-116.4

-92.37

As % of sales

43.37

40.08

39.1

36.81

Employee costs

-76.68

-65.42

-68.75

-55.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

84.21

82

33.39

32.52

Depreciation

-20.45

-19.7

-18.56

-13.53

Tax paid

-22.2

-20.87

-6.57

-11.05

Working capital

54.39

28.67

13.01

6.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.77

18.89

18.66

6.81

Op profit growth

-1.56

90.5

3.4

23.33

EBIT growth

0.88

103.38

-1.72

22.06

Net profit growth

1.44

127.93

24.92

43.61

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

493.06

486.27

449.26

380.27

318.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

493.06

486.27

449.26

380.27

318.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.69

13.53

8.17

4.99

7.85

Pix Transmission Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pix Transmission Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amarpal Sethi

Joint Managing Director

Sonepal Sethi

Whole-time Director

Sukhpal Singh Sethi

Joint Managing Director

Rishipal Sethi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Karanpal Sethi

Whole-time Director

Joe Paul

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Aqueel A Mulla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shybu Varghese

Whole-time Director

Shirley Paul

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nigel Savio Lobo

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jose Jacob

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Amit Lala

Independent Director

Abhilasha Hattangdi

Independent Director

Suresh C Bandi

Independent Director

Sandeep Prajapati

Independent Director

Mohammed Husain Azad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pix Transmission Ltd

Summary

Pix Transmissions Limited was incorporated on 22 July, 1981 as a Private Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra, India. The status of Pix Transmissions Limited changed from a Private Limited company to a Public Limited Company effective from 27th September 1989. The Company is the leading manufacturer of Belts and related mechanical Power Transmission products in India. The Company has state-of-the-art Belt manufacturing units as well as an ultra sophisticated, automated Rubber Mixing facility located in Nagpur, India.The company manufactures a range of in several constructions, such as Wrap belts, cut edge belts, ribbed/poly v-belts, synchronous/timing belts and application specific construction belts, such as double cogg, double poly, poly + timing, honey comb, PT-0, PT-6, PT-7, 2TP belts, variable speed belts, elasticated belts, banded belts, kevlar cord belts, antistatic oil and heat resistant belts and dry cover belts. Its range in hoses include medium and high pressure wire braided hydraulic hoses, spiral hoses, industrial hoses, thermoplastic hoses, hose assemblies and end fittings. The Company manufactures hoses and fittings in-house The Company has manufacturing facility at Nagpur, India PIX is the only Indian company to manufacture Hoses and Fittings in-house, and can cater to its customers by providing a complete fluid power transfer solution, in terms of Hose Assemblies of various types and sizes.The company is the recipient of ATEX certification from Germany
Company FAQs

What is the Pix Transmission Ltd share price today?

The Pix Transmission Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2404.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pix Transmission Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pix Transmission Ltd is ₹3277.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pix Transmission Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pix Transmission Ltd is 31.56 and 6.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pix Transmission Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pix Transmission Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pix Transmission Ltd is ₹1185 and ₹2799.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pix Transmission Ltd?

Pix Transmission Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 35.70%, 1 Year at 90.95%, 6 Month at 83.25%, 3 Month at 59.21% and 1 Month at -5.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pix Transmission Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pix Transmission Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.82 %
Institutions - 0.52 %
Public - 37.66 %

