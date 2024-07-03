Summary

Pix Transmissions Limited was incorporated on 22 July, 1981 as a Private Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra, India. The status of Pix Transmissions Limited changed from a Private Limited company to a Public Limited Company effective from 27th September 1989. The Company is the leading manufacturer of Belts and related mechanical Power Transmission products in India. The Company has state-of-the-art Belt manufacturing units as well as an ultra sophisticated, automated Rubber Mixing facility located in Nagpur, India.The company manufactures a range of in several constructions, such as Wrap belts, cut edge belts, ribbed/poly v-belts, synchronous/timing belts and application specific construction belts, such as double cogg, double poly, poly + timing, honey comb, PT-0, PT-6, PT-7, 2TP belts, variable speed belts, elasticated belts, banded belts, kevlar cord belts, antistatic oil and heat resistant belts and dry cover belts. Its range in hoses include medium and high pressure wire braided hydraulic hoses, spiral hoses, industrial hoses, thermoplastic hoses, hose assemblies and end fittings. The Company manufactures hoses and fittings in-house The Company has manufacturing facility at Nagpur, India PIX is the only Indian company to manufacture Hoses and Fittings in-house, and can cater to its customers by providing a complete fluid power transfer solution, in terms of Hose Assemblies of various types and sizes.The company is the recipient of ATEX certification from Germany

