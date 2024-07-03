Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹2,500.05
Prev. Close₹2,518.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹532.32
Day's High₹2,538.4
Day's Low₹2,365
52 Week's High₹2,799.95
52 Week's Low₹1,185
Book Value₹383.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,277.74
P/E31.56
EPS79.77
Divi. Yield0.28
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.62
13.62
13.62
13.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
446.14
375.31
332.06
277.38
Net Worth
459.76
388.93
345.68
291
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
416.84
353.94
297.7
250.88
yoy growth (%)
17.77
18.89
18.66
6.81
Raw materials
-180.79
-141.88
-116.4
-92.37
As % of sales
43.37
40.08
39.1
36.81
Employee costs
-76.68
-65.42
-68.75
-55.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
84.21
82
33.39
32.52
Depreciation
-20.45
-19.7
-18.56
-13.53
Tax paid
-22.2
-20.87
-6.57
-11.05
Working capital
54.39
28.67
13.01
6.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.77
18.89
18.66
6.81
Op profit growth
-1.56
90.5
3.4
23.33
EBIT growth
0.88
103.38
-1.72
22.06
Net profit growth
1.44
127.93
24.92
43.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
493.06
486.27
449.26
380.27
318.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
493.06
486.27
449.26
380.27
318.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.69
13.53
8.17
4.99
7.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amarpal Sethi
Joint Managing Director
Sonepal Sethi
Whole-time Director
Sukhpal Singh Sethi
Joint Managing Director
Rishipal Sethi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Karanpal Sethi
Whole-time Director
Joe Paul
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Aqueel A Mulla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shybu Varghese
Whole-time Director
Shirley Paul
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nigel Savio Lobo
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jose Jacob
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Amit Lala
Independent Director
Abhilasha Hattangdi
Independent Director
Suresh C Bandi
Independent Director
Sandeep Prajapati
Independent Director
Mohammed Husain Azad
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pix Transmission Ltd
Summary
Pix Transmissions Limited was incorporated on 22 July, 1981 as a Private Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra, India. The status of Pix Transmissions Limited changed from a Private Limited company to a Public Limited Company effective from 27th September 1989. The Company is the leading manufacturer of Belts and related mechanical Power Transmission products in India. The Company has state-of-the-art Belt manufacturing units as well as an ultra sophisticated, automated Rubber Mixing facility located in Nagpur, India.The company manufactures a range of in several constructions, such as Wrap belts, cut edge belts, ribbed/poly v-belts, synchronous/timing belts and application specific construction belts, such as double cogg, double poly, poly + timing, honey comb, PT-0, PT-6, PT-7, 2TP belts, variable speed belts, elasticated belts, banded belts, kevlar cord belts, antistatic oil and heat resistant belts and dry cover belts. Its range in hoses include medium and high pressure wire braided hydraulic hoses, spiral hoses, industrial hoses, thermoplastic hoses, hose assemblies and end fittings. The Company manufactures hoses and fittings in-house The Company has manufacturing facility at Nagpur, India PIX is the only Indian company to manufacture Hoses and Fittings in-house, and can cater to its customers by providing a complete fluid power transfer solution, in terms of Hose Assemblies of various types and sizes.The company is the recipient of ATEX certification from Germany
Read More
The Pix Transmission Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2404.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pix Transmission Ltd is ₹3277.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pix Transmission Ltd is 31.56 and 6.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pix Transmission Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pix Transmission Ltd is ₹1185 and ₹2799.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pix Transmission Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 35.70%, 1 Year at 90.95%, 6 Month at 83.25%, 3 Month at 59.21% and 1 Month at -5.10%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.