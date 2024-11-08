Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results PIX TRANSMISSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th Sep 2024 Un audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th Sep 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

PIX TRANSMISSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Un Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 28/06/2024 Intimation Regarding resignation of Secretarial Auditor Intimation regarding Appointment of Secretarial Auditor.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

PIX TRANSMISSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any on the Equity shares of the Company for the Financial year 2023-24. Board Approved Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 march 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024