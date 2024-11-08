|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results PIX TRANSMISSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th Sep 2024 Un audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th Sep 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|PIX TRANSMISSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Un Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 28/06/2024 Intimation Regarding resignation of Secretarial Auditor Intimation regarding Appointment of Secretarial Auditor.
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|PIX TRANSMISSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any on the Equity shares of the Company for the Financial year 2023-24. Board Approved Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 march 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|PIX TRANSMISSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated quarterly Results for the quarter ended 31st Dec 2023. 2. Re-appointment of Executive Directors. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 Dec 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 9th February 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.