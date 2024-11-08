iifl-logo-icon 1
Pix Transmission Ltd Board Meeting

2,083
(-2.39%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Pix Transmission CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results PIX TRANSMISSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th Sep 2024 Un audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th Sep 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
PIX TRANSMISSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Un Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 28/06/2024 Intimation Regarding resignation of Secretarial Auditor Intimation regarding Appointment of Secretarial Auditor.
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
PIX TRANSMISSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any on the Equity shares of the Company for the Financial year 2023-24. Board Approved Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 march 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
PIX TRANSMISSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated quarterly Results for the quarter ended 31st Dec 2023. 2. Re-appointment of Executive Directors. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 Dec 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 9th February 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

