Pix Transmission Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.62
13.62
13.62
13.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
446.14
375.31
332.06
277.38
Net Worth
459.76
388.93
345.68
291
Minority Interest
Debt
44.02
72.15
117.98
73.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.23
7.64
11.74
11.11
Total Liabilities
513.01
468.72
475.4
375.91
Fixed Assets
275.89
273.86
258.08
225.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
75.96
5.8
5.56
5.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
120.43
150.36
182.67
132.08
Inventories
84.12
85.03
104.31
78.45
Inventory Days
91.33
80.9
Sundry Debtors
103.81
104.94
95.5
91.06
Debtor Days
83.62
93.9
Other Current Assets
18.85
34.87
38.74
15.68
Sundry Creditors
-30.19
-22.32
-25.18
-27.86
Creditor Days
22.04
28.73
Other Current Liabilities
-56.16
-52.16
-30.7
-25.25
Cash
40.75
38.71
29.08
12.73
Total Assets
513.03
468.73
475.39
375.91
