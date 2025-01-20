Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.14
19.35
20.29
5.29
Op profit growth
3.12
86.27
5.78
21.33
EBIT growth
6.11
97.44
3.43
20.35
Net profit growth
6.08
114.63
34.02
38.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.41
29.11
18.65
21.21
EBIT margin
22.61
25.17
15.21
17.69
Net profit margin
15.32
17.06
9.48
8.51
RoCE
23.11
26.14
14.79
15.16
RoNW
5.18
6.05
3.55
3.13
RoA
3.91
4.43
2.3
1.82
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
50.53
47.63
22.19
16.56
Dividend per share
6
5
2
2.5
Cash EPS
35.3
32.97
8.39
5.79
Book value per share
267.76
219.88
173.42
138.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.84
7.03
3.72
7.34
P/CEPS
24.1
10.16
9.85
21
P/B
3.17
1.52
0.47
0.87
EV/EBIDTA
10.18
4.45
2.9
4.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-27.21
-25.69
-19.13
-33.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
71.89
71.55
75.83
86.57
Inventory days
89.98
81.44
78.65
76.83
Creditor days
-31.19
-34.94
-29.96
-36.84
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.48
-11.39
-4.36
-3.6
Net debt / equity
0.23
0.19
0.34
0.5
Net debt / op. profit
0.75
0.53
1.38
1.68
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-40.68
-38.08
-36.46
-33.77
Employee costs
-19.18
-19.7
-24.33
-23.4
Other costs
-14.71
-13.09
-20.54
-21.6
