Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
416.84
353.94
297.7
250.88
yoy growth (%)
17.77
18.89
18.66
6.81
Raw materials
-180.79
-141.88
-116.4
-92.37
As % of sales
43.37
40.08
39.1
36.81
Employee costs
-76.68
-65.42
-68.75
-55.28
As % of sales
18.39
18.48
23.09
22.03
Other costs
-55.95
-41.58
-57.39
-49.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.42
11.74
19.27
19.88
Operating profit
103.41
105.05
55.14
53.33
OPM
24.8
29.68
18.52
21.25
Depreciation
-20.45
-19.7
-18.56
-13.53
Interest expense
-6.9
-8.31
-11.01
-12.67
Other income
8.16
4.97
7.82
5.39
Profit before tax
84.21
82
33.39
32.52
Taxes
-22.2
-20.87
-6.57
-11.05
Tax rate
-26.36
-25.44
-19.69
-33.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
62.01
61.13
26.82
21.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
62.01
61.13
26.82
21.47
yoy growth (%)
1.44
127.93
24.92
43.61
NPM
14.87
17.27
9
8.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.