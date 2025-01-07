iifl-logo-icon 1
Pix Transmission Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,500.2
(3.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

416.84

353.94

297.7

250.88

yoy growth (%)

17.77

18.89

18.66

6.81

Raw materials

-180.79

-141.88

-116.4

-92.37

As % of sales

43.37

40.08

39.1

36.81

Employee costs

-76.68

-65.42

-68.75

-55.28

As % of sales

18.39

18.48

23.09

22.03

Other costs

-55.95

-41.58

-57.39

-49.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.42

11.74

19.27

19.88

Operating profit

103.41

105.05

55.14

53.33

OPM

24.8

29.68

18.52

21.25

Depreciation

-20.45

-19.7

-18.56

-13.53

Interest expense

-6.9

-8.31

-11.01

-12.67

Other income

8.16

4.97

7.82

5.39

Profit before tax

84.21

82

33.39

32.52

Taxes

-22.2

-20.87

-6.57

-11.05

Tax rate

-26.36

-25.44

-19.69

-33.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

62.01

61.13

26.82

21.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

62.01

61.13

26.82

21.47

yoy growth (%)

1.44

127.93

24.92

43.61

NPM

14.87

17.27

9

8.55

