Pix Transmission Ltd Summary

Pix Transmissions Limited was incorporated on 22 July, 1981 as a Private Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra, India. The status of Pix Transmissions Limited changed from a Private Limited company to a Public Limited Company effective from 27th September 1989. The Company is the leading manufacturer of Belts and related mechanical Power Transmission products in India. The Company has state-of-the-art Belt manufacturing units as well as an ultra sophisticated, automated Rubber Mixing facility located in Nagpur, India.The company manufactures a range of in several constructions, such as Wrap belts, cut edge belts, ribbed/poly v-belts, synchronous/timing belts and application specific construction belts, such as double cogg, double poly, poly + timing, honey comb, PT-0, PT-6, PT-7, 2TP belts, variable speed belts, elasticated belts, banded belts, kevlar cord belts, antistatic oil and heat resistant belts and dry cover belts. Its range in hoses include medium and high pressure wire braided hydraulic hoses, spiral hoses, industrial hoses, thermoplastic hoses, hose assemblies and end fittings. The Company manufactures hoses and fittings in-house The Company has manufacturing facility at Nagpur, India PIX is the only Indian company to manufacture Hoses and Fittings in-house, and can cater to its customers by providing a complete fluid power transfer solution, in terms of Hose Assemblies of various types and sizes.The company is the recipient of ATEX certification from Germany, certifying its belts meeting with the essential Health and Safety norms for its entire range of fire-resistant antistatic belts. It has achieved prestigious approval for Hoses such as MSHA, GL, DGMS, USCG, DNV & Lloyds Register. It is the only Indian company to receive the special award for Outstanding Export Performance given by Export Promotion Council, Govt. of India, consistently for last several years. PIX is also the recipient of the prestigious Niryat Shree award for achieving outstanding performance in the export of its products.The company is also the first Indian company to establish joint-venture companies in United Kingdom, Germany, Northern Ireland, UAE & China, as a result it is able to serve its customers better and market its products extensively to various parts of the world. PIX has got the widest network of Channel Partners overseas. With distribution network in 45 countries and its products being exported to over 75 countries globally, it has got a niche over its counterparts in terms of reach and market penetration.The companys manufacturing facilities in Nagpur, Bazargaon and Nagalwadi in India are fully equipped with the latest machinery for the manufacturing of its products. The companys fully computerised mixing plant at Nagalwadi and state-of-the-art facility of Rigid Mandrel Hose at Bazargaon adds extra edge over its competitors in terms of added product range at competitive pricing. PIXs R&D wing is one of the best in the industry, equipped with latest hi-tech equipment and machinery for the testing of its products.The Company sold its Hose Division at Bazargaon, Nagpur through Slump Sale effective on 10 July, 2012.