Harrisons Malayalam Ltd Share Price

322.55
(-2.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:43 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open335.45
  • Day's High335.45
  • 52 Wk High341.85
  • Prev. Close332.1
  • Day's Low321.95
  • 52 Wk Low 149.65
  • Turnover (lac)156.04
  • P/E191.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value77.16
  • EPS1.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)595.43
  • Div. Yield0
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

335.45

Prev. Close

332.1

Turnover(Lac.)

156.04

Day's High

335.45

Day's Low

321.95

52 Week's High

341.85

52 Week's Low

149.65

Book Value

77.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

595.43

P/E

191.21

EPS

1.74

Divi. Yield

0

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 45.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.45

18.45

18.45

18.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

125.47

137.74

119.55

96.7

Net Worth

143.92

156.19

138

115.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

451.11

387.3

383.31

366.64

yoy growth (%)

16.47

1.04

4.54

28.71

Raw materials

-135.53

-94.44

-114.83

-116.53

As % of sales

30.04

24.38

29.95

31.78

Employee costs

-161.11

-164.8

-152.39

-144.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.44

9.28

4.45

-0.2

Depreciation

-4.1

-4.3

-4.16

-5.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

11.48

-19.03

2.71

-17.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.47

1.04

4.54

28.71

Op profit growth

136.75

85.99

-5.5

-141.01

EBIT growth

114.52

47.09

25.33

-139.3

Net profit growth

335.52

108.65

8.73

-108.96

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

488.12

486.77

471.53

451.11

387.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

488.12

486.77

471.53

451.11

387.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.74

7.12

7.13

2.83

6.13

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Harrisons Malayalam Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

P Rajagopalan

Non Executive Director

Kaushik Roy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Binu Thomas

Whole-time Director

Cherian Manamel George

Independent Director

C. Vinayaraghavan

Independent Director

Rusha Mitra

Non Executive Director

Rajat Bhargava

Independent Director

Noshir Naval Framjee

Whole-time Director

Santosh Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Harrisons Malayalam Ltd

Summary

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd., a member of the RPG group is into various businesses including tea and rubber plantations; structural, civil, mechanical and electrical engineering activities; trading in and export of tea, coffee and spices; estate supplies and trading, clearing, shipping, air travel and air cargo activities; and bio-technology. The Company is principally engaged in plantations having tea and rubber estates in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.Harisons Malayalam, formed in 1984 with the merger of Harrisons & Crossfield and Malayalam Plantations, has came out with a rights issue in 1992 to part-finance its expansion and diversification projects. The companys factories i.e. Surianalle(Tea Factory), Kumbazha Centrifuge(Rubber Factory) and Achoor Factory are certified with ISO 9002.Through a JV (i.e. Harrisons Universal Flowers) with Universal Plants of France the company entered the floriculture market. It exports Flowers to Holland. It plans to introduce new varieties and also develop the domestic market. Harrisons Universal Flowers ceased to be a subsidiary of the company during 1999-2000.The tissue culture project introduced a new product called Rhododendron. High-yielding sugar cane has been developed and launched in the domestic market. Young and potted plants developed by the division have made successful entry into Australia and Denmark. Apart from tea, the company exported spices as also non-traditional items such as rubber and tissue culture.During the year, the company h
Company FAQs

What is the Harrisons Malayalam Ltd share price today?

The Harrisons Malayalam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹322.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd is ₹595.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd is 191.21 and 4.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Harrisons Malayalam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd is ₹149.65 and ₹341.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd?

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.63%, 3 Years at 27.56%, 1 Year at 95.99%, 6 Month at 53.31%, 3 Month at 30.11% and 1 Month at 27.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.12 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 45.74 %

