SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹335.45
Prev. Close₹332.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹156.04
Day's High₹335.45
Day's Low₹321.95
52 Week's High₹341.85
52 Week's Low₹149.65
Book Value₹77.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)595.43
P/E191.21
EPS1.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.45
18.45
18.45
18.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
125.47
137.74
119.55
96.7
Net Worth
143.92
156.19
138
115.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
451.11
387.3
383.31
366.64
yoy growth (%)
16.47
1.04
4.54
28.71
Raw materials
-135.53
-94.44
-114.83
-116.53
As % of sales
30.04
24.38
29.95
31.78
Employee costs
-161.11
-164.8
-152.39
-144.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.44
9.28
4.45
-0.2
Depreciation
-4.1
-4.3
-4.16
-5.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
11.48
-19.03
2.71
-17.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.47
1.04
4.54
28.71
Op profit growth
136.75
85.99
-5.5
-141.01
EBIT growth
114.52
47.09
25.33
-139.3
Net profit growth
335.52
108.65
8.73
-108.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
488.12
486.77
471.53
451.11
387.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
488.12
486.77
471.53
451.11
387.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.74
7.12
7.13
2.83
6.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
P Rajagopalan
Non Executive Director
Kaushik Roy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Binu Thomas
Whole-time Director
Cherian Manamel George
Independent Director
C. Vinayaraghavan
Independent Director
Rusha Mitra
Non Executive Director
Rajat Bhargava
Independent Director
Noshir Naval Framjee
Whole-time Director
Santosh Kumar
Reports by Harrisons Malayalam Ltd
Summary
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd., a member of the RPG group is into various businesses including tea and rubber plantations; structural, civil, mechanical and electrical engineering activities; trading in and export of tea, coffee and spices; estate supplies and trading, clearing, shipping, air travel and air cargo activities; and bio-technology. The Company is principally engaged in plantations having tea and rubber estates in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.Harisons Malayalam, formed in 1984 with the merger of Harrisons & Crossfield and Malayalam Plantations, has came out with a rights issue in 1992 to part-finance its expansion and diversification projects. The companys factories i.e. Surianalle(Tea Factory), Kumbazha Centrifuge(Rubber Factory) and Achoor Factory are certified with ISO 9002.Through a JV (i.e. Harrisons Universal Flowers) with Universal Plants of France the company entered the floriculture market. It exports Flowers to Holland. It plans to introduce new varieties and also develop the domestic market. Harrisons Universal Flowers ceased to be a subsidiary of the company during 1999-2000.The tissue culture project introduced a new product called Rhododendron. High-yielding sugar cane has been developed and launched in the domestic market. Young and potted plants developed by the division have made successful entry into Australia and Denmark. Apart from tea, the company exported spices as also non-traditional items such as rubber and tissue culture.During the year, the company h
The Harrisons Malayalam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹322.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd is ₹595.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd is 191.21 and 4.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Harrisons Malayalam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd is ₹149.65 and ₹341.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.63%, 3 Years at 27.56%, 1 Year at 95.99%, 6 Month at 53.31%, 3 Month at 30.11% and 1 Month at 27.49%.
