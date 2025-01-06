Harrisons Malayalam Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.44
9.28
4.45
-0.2
Depreciation
-4.1
-4.3
-4.16
-5.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
11.48
-19.03
2.71
-17.41
Other operating items
Operating
47.82
-14.04
2.99
-22.63
Capital expenditure
3.75
14.8
3.88
-230.76
Free cash flow
51.58
0.75
6.88
-253.39
Equity raised
116.82
136.61
164.87
302.42
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.48
51.74
33.21
46.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
173.88
189.1
204.97
95.97
