Harrisons Malayalam Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Harri. Malayalam FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.44

9.28

4.45

-0.2

Depreciation

-4.1

-4.3

-4.16

-5.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

11.48

-19.03

2.71

-17.41

Other operating items

Operating

47.82

-14.04

2.99

-22.63

Capital expenditure

3.75

14.8

3.88

-230.76

Free cash flow

51.58

0.75

6.88

-253.39

Equity raised

116.82

136.61

164.87

302.42

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.48

51.74

33.21

46.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

173.88

189.1

204.97

95.97

