Harrisons Malayalam Ltd Balance Sheet

287
(-8.39%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.45

18.45

18.45

18.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

125.47

137.74

119.55

96.7

Net Worth

143.92

156.19

138

115.15

Minority Interest

Debt

97.56

95.49

89.13

99.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

241.48

251.68

227.13

214.4

Fixed Assets

369.41

348.59

321.31

306.39

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-130.11

-98.98

-98.08

-94.28

Inventories

36.97

37.79

34.92

34.88

Inventory Days

28.22

Sundry Debtors

18.46

11.35

13.52

16.01

Debtor Days

12.95

Other Current Assets

35.82

45.47

46.05

47.29

Sundry Creditors

-66.23

-45.92

-51.46

-43.36

Creditor Days

35.08

Other Current Liabilities

-155.13

-147.67

-141.11

-149.1

Cash

2.17

2.05

3.9

2.14

Total Assets

241.49

251.68

227.15

214.41

Harri. Malayalam : related Articles

No Record Found

