Harrisons Malayalam Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.45
18.45
18.45
18.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
125.47
137.74
119.55
96.7
Net Worth
143.92
156.19
138
115.15
Minority Interest
Debt
97.56
95.49
89.13
99.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
241.48
251.68
227.13
214.4
Fixed Assets
369.41
348.59
321.31
306.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-130.11
-98.98
-98.08
-94.28
Inventories
36.97
37.79
34.92
34.88
Inventory Days
28.22
Sundry Debtors
18.46
11.35
13.52
16.01
Debtor Days
12.95
Other Current Assets
35.82
45.47
46.05
47.29
Sundry Creditors
-66.23
-45.92
-51.46
-43.36
Creditor Days
35.08
Other Current Liabilities
-155.13
-147.67
-141.11
-149.1
Cash
2.17
2.05
3.9
2.14
Total Assets
241.49
251.68
227.15
214.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.