Harrisons Malayalam Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
137.3
97.66
140.98
129.55
121.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
137.3
97.66
140.98
129.55
121.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.71
3.44
2.38
2.63
1.52
Total Income
139.01
101.1
143.37
132.18
123.25
Total Expenditure
129.95
101.91
147.65
120.75
120.7
PBIDT
9.06
-0.82
-4.29
11.43
2.55
Interest
3.32
3.24
3.35
3.36
3.41
PBDT
5.74
-4.06
-7.64
8.07
-0.86
Depreciation
1.63
1.56
1.92
1.39
1.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.11
-5.61
-9.56
6.68
-2.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.11
-5.61
-9.56
6.68
-2.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-7.58
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.11
-5.61
-1.98
6.68
-2.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.23
-3.04
-5.18
3.62
-1.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.45
18.45
18.45
18.45
18.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.59
-0.83
-3.04
8.82
2.09
PBDTM(%)
4.18
-4.15
-5.41
6.22
-0.7
PATM(%)
2.99
-5.74
-6.78
5.15
-1.76
No Record Found
