Harrisons Malayalam Ltd Quarterly Results

316
(1.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:42 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

137.3

97.66

140.98

129.55

121.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

137.3

97.66

140.98

129.55

121.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.71

3.44

2.38

2.63

1.52

Total Income

139.01

101.1

143.37

132.18

123.25

Total Expenditure

129.95

101.91

147.65

120.75

120.7

PBIDT

9.06

-0.82

-4.29

11.43

2.55

Interest

3.32

3.24

3.35

3.36

3.41

PBDT

5.74

-4.06

-7.64

8.07

-0.86

Depreciation

1.63

1.56

1.92

1.39

1.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4.11

-5.61

-9.56

6.68

-2.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.11

-5.61

-9.56

6.68

-2.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-7.58

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.11

-5.61

-1.98

6.68

-2.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.23

-3.04

-5.18

3.62

-1.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.45

18.45

18.45

18.45

18.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.59

-0.83

-3.04

8.82

2.09

PBDTM(%)

4.18

-4.15

-5.41

6.22

-0.7

PATM(%)

2.99

-5.74

-6.78

5.15

-1.76

QUICKLINKS FOR Harrisons Malayalam Ltd

