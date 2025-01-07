iifl-logo-icon 1
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

318.35
(2.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:34:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

451.11

387.3

383.31

366.64

yoy growth (%)

16.47

1.04

4.54

28.71

Raw materials

-135.53

-94.44

-114.83

-116.53

As % of sales

30.04

24.38

29.95

31.78

Employee costs

-161.11

-164.8

-152.39

-144.87

As % of sales

35.71

42.55

39.75

39.51

Other costs

-99.14

-104.68

-103.52

-91.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.97

27.02

27

25.07

Operating profit

55.31

23.36

12.56

13.29

OPM

12.26

6.03

3.27

3.62

Depreciation

-4.1

-4.3

-4.16

-5.01

Interest expense

-13.59

-15.9

-12.67

-13.87

Other income

2.82

6.12

8.72

5.38

Profit before tax

40.44

9.28

4.45

-0.2

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

-0.35

Adj. profit

40.44

9.28

4.45

-0.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

4.65

Net profit

40.44

9.28

4.45

4.09

yoy growth (%)

335.52

108.65

8.73

-108.96

NPM

8.96

2.39

1.16

1.11

