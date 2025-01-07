Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
451.11
387.3
383.31
366.64
yoy growth (%)
16.47
1.04
4.54
28.71
Raw materials
-135.53
-94.44
-114.83
-116.53
As % of sales
30.04
24.38
29.95
31.78
Employee costs
-161.11
-164.8
-152.39
-144.87
As % of sales
35.71
42.55
39.75
39.51
Other costs
-99.14
-104.68
-103.52
-91.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.97
27.02
27
25.07
Operating profit
55.31
23.36
12.56
13.29
OPM
12.26
6.03
3.27
3.62
Depreciation
-4.1
-4.3
-4.16
-5.01
Interest expense
-13.59
-15.9
-12.67
-13.87
Other income
2.82
6.12
8.72
5.38
Profit before tax
40.44
9.28
4.45
-0.2
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
-0.35
Adj. profit
40.44
9.28
4.45
-0.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
4.65
Net profit
40.44
9.28
4.45
4.09
yoy growth (%)
335.52
108.65
8.73
-108.96
NPM
8.96
2.39
1.16
1.11
