|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.47
1.04
4.54
28.71
Op profit growth
136.9
85.89
-5.51
-141.05
EBIT growth
114.63
46.97
25.34
-139.34
Net profit growth
336.42
108.25
8.75
-108.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.25
6.02
3.27
3.62
EBIT margin
11.97
6.49
4.46
3.72
Net profit margin
8.96
2.39
1.16
1.11
RoCE
26.55
12.84
8.63
4.96
RoNW
10.42
2.53
1.07
0.59
RoA
4.96
1.18
0.56
0.37
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
21.9
5.02
2.41
2.22
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
19.68
2.68
0.15
-0.5
Book value per share
62.31
42.74
56.18
55.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.35
10.58
30.51
37.7
P/CEPS
7.06
19.77
475.74
-167.23
P/B
2.23
1.24
1.3
1.5
EV/EBIDTA
6.08
7.06
10.65
13.22
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.8
10.65
10.46
7.23
Inventory days
30.51
32.32
25.27
23.49
Creditor days
-42.19
-43.16
-34.55
-31.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.97
-1.58
-1.35
-0.98
Net debt / equity
0.84
1.39
0.87
0.9
Net debt / op. profit
1.75
4.71
7.24
6.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-30.04
-24.38
-29.95
-31.78
Employee costs
-35.71
-42.55
-39.75
-39.51
Other costs
-21.98
-27.03
-27
-25.07
