Pursuant to Reg 30 and 47 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 we enclose herewith copies of newspaper advertisement published in todays Financial Express and Deshabhimani (Malayalam) in compliance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI from time to time intimating inter-alia that the Forty Seventh Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Read less.. Attaching herewith the proceedings of the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means at 3:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Attaching herewith the declaration of results of the AGM along with the combined Scrutinizers report on remote e-voting and e-voting provided at the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)