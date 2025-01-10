To the Members of Harrisons Malayalam Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Harrisons Malayalam Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its loss (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Land litigations Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: The Plantation Company holds significant land for its operations as disclosed in note 3 to the standalone financial statements. The significant land holdings are inherently prone to litigation risk. • Obtained an understanding of the management process for ascertaining the outcome of the land litigations and process performed by the management for its assessment; As disclosed in note 43(A) of the standalone financial statements, the Company has pending litigations with various courts, involving 13,153.45 hectares of land, which is significant considering the total area of cultivable land. The land litigations involve interpretation of various land laws applicable in the States of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, unexpected adverse outcomes may significantly impact the operations of the Company. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls around managements assessment of the outcome of the land litigations; Considering the eventual outcome of the litigations is uncertain and the positions taken by the management are based on the application of the material judgement and reliance on legal opinions obtained, land litigations has been considered as a key audit matter for the current year audit. • Obtained an understanding of the nature of litigations pending against the Company and discussed the key developments during the year for key litigations with the management and respective legal counsels handling such cases on behalf of the Company and tested the independence, objectivity and competence of such management experts involved; • Monitored and considered the external information sources to confirm our understanding of litigations; • Obtained and reviewed on a sample basis the necessary evidence which includes correspondence with the external legal counsels and where necessary, inspected minutes of case proceedings available, to support the decisions and rationale of such litigation selected for testing; • Reviewed each attorney response obtained as above to ensure that the conclusions reached are supported by sufficient legal rationale and adequate information is included for the management to determine the appropriate accounting treatment of such cases in the standalone financial statements; and • Evaluated the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures made relating to provisions and contingent liabilities in the accompanying standalone financial statements in accordance with the requirements of the applicable accounting standards.

Valuation of finished goods Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: Refer to note 2(j) for accounting policy for valuation of inventory and significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions related thereto and the note 7 of the standalone financial statements for details of inventory. • Obtained an understanding of the management process for valuation of finished goods and ensured that the same is consistently applied; As at 31 March 2024, the Company held • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to the valuation of inventories; Rs. 3,697.00 lakhs of inventories. Inventories mainly consists of finished goods, which is valued at lower of cost or net realizable value. The Company values its finished goods inventory of tea and rubber at lower of cost and net realizable value (estimated selling price less estimated cost to sell). Considering that there is always a volatility in the selling price of tea and rubber, which is dependent upon various market conditions, determination of the net realizable value for these commodities involves significant management judgement. Moreover, the selling price fetched by tea produced at different estates are different. • Obtained an understanding on the computation of the net realizable values of the finished goods and tested the reasonableness of the significant judgements applied by the management; Owing to the significance of the carrying value of finished goods inventory, the complexities discussed above and the fact that any changes in the managements judgement or assumptions is likely to have a significant impact on the ascertainment of carrying values of inventories, valuation of finished goods have been considered as a key audit matter for current year audit. • Compared the estate wise actual realization subsequent to reporting date and assessed the reasonableness of the net realizable value that was estimated and considered by the management; • Verified the actual costs incurred to sell after the year end and assessed the reasonableness of the cost to sell that was estimated and considered by the management; • Compared the cost of the finished goods with the estimated net realizable value and checked if the finished goods were recorded at net realizable value where the cost was higher than the net realizable value; and • Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures related to finished goods inventory in accordance with the with the requirements of the applicable accounting standards.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys

Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in

extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 17(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Further, the back-up of the books of accounts and other books and papers of the Company maintained in electronic mode has not been maintained on servers physically located in India, on a daily basis.

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 17(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 17(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in note 34 & 43 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024.;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 48(c)

to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 48(d) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. As stated in note 49 of the accompanying financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same have been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Nature of exception noted Details of exception Instances of accounting software for maintaining books of account which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility i) The accounting software used for maintenance of property, plant and equipment and worker wages records of the Company did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Instances of accounting software maintained by a third party where we are unable to comment on the audit trail feature i) The accounting software used for maintenance of books of accounts of the Company is operated by a third-party software service provider. In the absence of any information on existence of audit trail (edit logs) at database level in the ‘Independent Service Auditors Assurance Report on the Description of Controls, their Design and Operating Effectiveness (‘Type 2 report issued in accordance with ISAE 3402, Assurance Reports on Controls at a Service Organisation), we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature with respect to the database of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year. ii) The accounting software used for maintaining staff and executive payroll records of the Company is operated by a third-party software service provider. The ‘Independent Service Auditors Report on the Description of the Service Organizations System and the Suitability of the Design and Operating Effectiveness of Controls (based on the criteria for description of a service organizations system as set forth in DC Section 200, 2018 Description Criteria for a Description of a Service Organizations System in a SOC 2 Report, in AICPA Description criteria), does not provide information on retention of audit trail (edit logs) for any direct changes made at the database level. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature with respect to the database of the said software was operated throughout the year.

Annexure I referred to in paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Harrisons Malayalam Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation

of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and right-of-use assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification programme adopted by the Company, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in note 3 to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for the following properties:

Description of property Gross carrying value ( in lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of company Land and development 22,906.00 Malayalam Plantations Limited (11 tea estates in Kerala, 2 tea estates in Tamil Nadu, 8 rubber estates in Kerala and 1 property in Kerala) Harrisons and Crossfield Limited (3 properties in Kerala) No Since 1912(2 properties in Kerala) Since 1923 (11 tea estates and 8 rubber estates) Refer note (1) below Building 1,785.08 Malayalam Plantations Limited (11 tea estates in Kerala, 2 tea estates in Tamil Nadu and 8 rubber estates in Kerala) Harrisons and Crossfield Limited (1 property in Kerala) No Since 1934 (2 tea estates) Since 1961 (1 property in Kerala) Since 1968 (1 property in Kerala) Bearer Plants 3,298.15 Malayalam Plantations Limited (11 tea estates in Kerala, 2 tea estates in Tamil Nadu and 8 rubber estates in Kerala) No

For title deeds of immovable properties in the nature of land situated at Coimbatore, Wayanad and Kollam with gross carrying values of 1,627.99 lakhs, 3,687.50 lakhs and 32.79 lakhs respectively, as at 31 March 2024, which have been mortgaged as security for loans or borrowings taken by the Company, confirmations with respect to title of the Company have been directly obtained by us from the respective lenders.

Note 1: Title deeds of the immovable properties set out in the above table are in the name of Malayalam Plantations Limited (MPL)/Harrisons and Crossfield Limited (HCL). The immovable properties of MPL got transferred to and vested in Malayalam Plantations (India) Limited (MPIL) vide a Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation in 1978. Further, the immovable properties of HCL got transferred and vested in MPIL vide a Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation in 1984. The name of MPIL, Company incorporated in 1978, got changed to Harrisons Malayalam Limited in 1984.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment including right-of-use assets or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records.

(b) As disclosed in Note 15 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 crores by banks based on the security of current assets. The quarterly statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods which were subject to audit/review, except for the following:

( in lakhs)

Name of the Bank/ financial institution Working capital limit sanctioned Nature of current assets offered as security Quarter ended Information disclosed as per statement Information as per books of accounts Difference ICICI Bank 1,150 Standing crops 30-Jun -2023 3,342.00 180.76 3,161.24 IDBI Bank 2,976 Finished goods 3,170.63 3,222.52 (51.89) Standing crops 30-Sep-2023 3,542.00 113.09 3,428.91 Trade receivables 1,767.00 1,740.90 26.10 Standing crops 30-Dec-2023 3,245.00 137.34 3,107.66 Standing crops 31-Mar-2024 4.041.00 49.96 3,991.04 Finished goods 1,973.28 2,012.58 (39.30) Trade receivables 1,949.00 1,845.67 103.33

(iii) The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties during the year. Further, the Company has provided advances in the nature of loans to Subsidiary during the year in respect of which:

a) The Company has provided advances in the nature of loans to Subsidiary during the year as per details given below:

Particulars Advances in the nature of loans ( in lakhs) Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year 0.96 - Subsidiary Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: 3.59 - Subsidiary

b) The Company has not made any investment, provided any guarantee, or given any security during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of advances in the nature of loans provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and principal amount along with interest is not due for repayment currently.

d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to such companies, firms, LLPs or other parties.

e) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loans which has fallen due during the year. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans/advances in nature of loan that existed as at the beginning of the year.

f) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan, which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to

the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities, though land tax plantation tax, and provident fund have not generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been significant delays in a large number of cases. Undisputed amounts payables in respect thereof, which were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Statement of arrears of statutory dues outstanding for more than six months:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount ( in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks, if any The Kerala Land Tax Act, 1961 Land tax 602.82 FY 2007-08 to FY 2023-24 Various dates NA NA The Kerala Plantations (Additional Tax) Act, 1960 Plantation tax 259.46 FY 2011-12 to FY 2017-18 Various dates NA NA Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident fund 234.44 FY 2020-21 to FY 2023-24 Various dates NA NA

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount ( in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Fringe benefit tax and interest thereon 76.31 Year 2006 to 2008 Income tax Appellate Tribunal The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax and interest thereon 3,949.49 Year 2003 to 2023 Assessing officer, Commissioner of Income tax (appeals), Income tax appellate tribunal, High Court of Kerala and Supreme Court Kerala Agricultural Income Tax Act, 1950/1991 Tax on Agricultural Income 595.17 Year 1980 to 1999 Assessing officer, deputy commissioner (appeals) Kerala Agricultural Income Tax Act, 1950/1991 Tax on Agricultural Income 6.03 Year 1995 to 1996 Inspecting assistant commissioner, department of commercial taxes Tamil Nadu Agricultural Income Tax Act, 1955 Tax on Agricultural Income 2.48 Year 1988 to 2000 Assessing officer Kerala Value Added Tax Act, 2003 KVAT & CST with interest 2,976.00 Year 2011 to 2017 Assessing officer/assistant commissioner (assessment), VAT special circle (produce) and High Court of Kerala

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or

borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks/financial institution and/or other lenders and representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments),

during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company

or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard(Ind AS) 24 Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system

which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the

Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the

Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has 6 Core Investment Companies

as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, sanctioned and unutilized credit facilities from bankers, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and

management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has met the criteria as specified under sub-section (1) of section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, however, in the absence of average net profits in the immediately three preceding years, there is no requirement for the Company to spend any amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Krishnakumar Ananthasivan Partner Place: Kochi Membership No.: 206229 Date: 24 May 2024 UDIN: 24206229BKGQYI7240

Annexure II

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under

Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Harrisons Malayalam Limited (‘the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on the Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future

periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

7. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on the Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.