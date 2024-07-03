Harrisons Malayalam Ltd Summary

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd., a member of the RPG group is into various businesses including tea and rubber plantations; structural, civil, mechanical and electrical engineering activities; trading in and export of tea, coffee and spices; estate supplies and trading, clearing, shipping, air travel and air cargo activities; and bio-technology. The Company is principally engaged in plantations having tea and rubber estates in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.Harisons Malayalam, formed in 1984 with the merger of Harrisons & Crossfield and Malayalam Plantations, has came out with a rights issue in 1992 to part-finance its expansion and diversification projects. The companys factories i.e. Surianalle(Tea Factory), Kumbazha Centrifuge(Rubber Factory) and Achoor Factory are certified with ISO 9002.Through a JV (i.e. Harrisons Universal Flowers) with Universal Plants of France the company entered the floriculture market. It exports Flowers to Holland. It plans to introduce new varieties and also develop the domestic market. Harrisons Universal Flowers ceased to be a subsidiary of the company during 1999-2000.The tissue culture project introduced a new product called Rhododendron. High-yielding sugar cane has been developed and launched in the domestic market. Young and potted plants developed by the division have made successful entry into Australia and Denmark. Apart from tea, the company exported spices as also non-traditional items such as rubber and tissue culture.During the year, the company had taken up management contracts for two companies in Srilanka to improve the agricultural practices and manufacturing processes.The company introduced a new brand of premium Assam tea under the trade name of Spencers. During the year 2004, the Schemes of Arrangement and Amalgamation drawn up for the overall restructuring of the Companys operations were approved by the Shareholders providing for the transfer and vesting of the Rubber Undertaking of the Company into CEAT Ltd and Scheme of Amalgamation of the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company viz., Harrisons Agro Products Ltd., Harrisons Malayalam Financial Services Ltd., and Harrisons Rubber Products Ltd. with the Company. Besides, the Companys Rubber Estates (Boyce) in Idukki District, Kerala was sold as going concern for a total consideration of Rs.33.30 Crores, which got completed in April, 2004. During year 2009-10, through the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, all wholly owned subsidiaries, Harrisons Malayalam Financial Services Limited (HMFSL), Harrisons Rubber Products Limited (HRPL), and Harrisons Agro-Products Limited (HAPL) were amalgamated with the Company effective April 1, 2009. In terms of the said Scheme, the Investment Undertaking vesting in the Company was transferred to new entity, Sentinel Tea and Exports Limited (STEL).In 2012, Enchanting Plantations Limited (EPL) and Harmony Plantations Limited (HPL) were incorporated during February 2012. As at March 31, 2022 the Company had 3 wholly owned subsidiary companies, namely Enchanting Plantations Limited (EPL) Harmony Plantations Limited (HPL) and Malayalam Plantations Limited. During the year 2022, the entire shares (Comprising of 50,000 equity shares of 10/- each) of the subsidiary, Malayalam Plantations Limited (MPL) was acquired by Company from Enchanting Plantations Limited thus making it a only wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.