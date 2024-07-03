iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd Share Price

261.65
(-2.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open274.95
  • Day's High274.95
  • 52 Wk High314
  • Prev. Close267.7
  • Day's Low261.1
  • 52 Wk Low 174.9
  • Turnover (lac)69.84
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value539.19
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)274.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

274.95

Prev. Close

267.7

Turnover(Lac.)

69.84

Day's High

274.95

Day's Low

261.1

52 Week's High

314

52 Week's Low

174.9

Book Value

539.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

274.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 12 Sep, 2023

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.34%

Foreign: 0.33%

Indian: 68.56%

Non-Promoter- 2.05%

Institutions: 2.05%

Non-Institutions: 29.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.51

10.51

10.51

7.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

524.45

577.76

594.27

698.94

Net Worth

534.96

588.27

604.78

705.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

210.51

248.2

177.37

177.01

yoy growth (%)

-15.18

39.92

0.2

-5.7

Raw materials

-65.21

-65

-44.04

-36.54

As % of sales

30.98

26.18

24.83

20.64

Employee costs

-84.2

-76.64

-70.5

-62.7

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

46.48

57.36

-13.87

6.61

Depreciation

-8.07

-8.03

-8.64

-7.43

Tax paid

-5.45

-5.88

-20.32

1.62

Working capital

-18.13

5.72

-10.25

4.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.18

39.92

0.2

-5.7

Op profit growth

-97.05

-1,048.11

-130.36

-29.26

EBIT growth

-20.36

-716.91

-188.66

-40.19

Net profit growth

-367.89

-44.97

707.64

-30.26

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

395.42

337.47

349.01

376.73

302.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

395.42

337.47

349.01

376.73

302.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.34

10.59

55.72

22.1

106.04

View Annually Results

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

C K Dhanuka

Vice Chairman / Non Indepe. No

M Dhanuka

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R K Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharat Bajoria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vivek Goenka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashoke Kumar Dutta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aaradhana Jhunjhunwala

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

BHARATI DHANUKA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd

Summary

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Limited was incorporated on October 07, 1997. The Company is engaged into cultivation, manufacture and sale of tea business. Presently, the Company uses eco friendly practices from mapping soil nutrition, rain water harvesting enriching the soil with organic supplements and extensive use of Botanicals as a part of Integrated Pest management. Dhunseris plantations harvest finest tea leaves to offer some of the best premium teas while African plantations also produce Macadamia which has great nutritional value.The company has introduced several field operations including mechanized harvesting, integrated pest management and nutrition management to improve the quality of produce and the yield. It commenced on trial basis the marketing/ sale of tea packets (Chhotelal) in Kolkata through a KIOSK and is exploring the possibility of an e-commerce website also.The Company promoted South Asian Petrochem Ltd., a hundred percent E.O.U. petrochemical project at Haldia, West Bengal, for manufacture of PET Resins under technical and financial collaboration with Lurgi Zimmer AG of Germany, a world leader in polyester technology in 2000. Company was allotted 69,99,400 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each by South Asian Petrochem Ltd. and with this allotment, the total holding of the Company in South Asian Petrochem Ltd. rose about 70% of its issued share capital, thereby making it a subsidiary of the Company in 2001. With the allotment of equity shares by M/s. South As
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹261.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd is ₹274.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd is ₹174.9 and ₹314 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd?

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.41%, 3 Years at -1.67%, 1 Year at 20.23%, 6 Month at 24.86%, 3 Month at -10.54% and 1 Month at -1.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.90 %
Institutions - 2.05 %
Public - 29.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.