Summary

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Limited was incorporated on October 07, 1997. The Company is engaged into cultivation, manufacture and sale of tea business. Presently, the Company uses eco friendly practices from mapping soil nutrition, rain water harvesting enriching the soil with organic supplements and extensive use of Botanicals as a part of Integrated Pest management. Dhunseris plantations harvest finest tea leaves to offer some of the best premium teas while African plantations also produce Macadamia which has great nutritional value.The company has introduced several field operations including mechanized harvesting, integrated pest management and nutrition management to improve the quality of produce and the yield. It commenced on trial basis the marketing/ sale of tea packets (Chhotelal) in Kolkata through a KIOSK and is exploring the possibility of an e-commerce website also.The Company promoted South Asian Petrochem Ltd., a hundred percent E.O.U. petrochemical project at Haldia, West Bengal, for manufacture of PET Resins under technical and financial collaboration with Lurgi Zimmer AG of Germany, a world leader in polyester technology in 2000. Company was allotted 69,99,400 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each by South Asian Petrochem Ltd. and with this allotment, the total holding of the Company in South Asian Petrochem Ltd. rose about 70% of its issued share capital, thereby making it a subsidiary of the Company in 2001. With the allotment of equity shares by M/s. South As

