Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹274.95
Prev. Close₹267.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹69.84
Day's High₹274.95
Day's Low₹261.1
52 Week's High₹314
52 Week's Low₹174.9
Book Value₹539.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)274.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.51
10.51
10.51
7.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
524.45
577.76
594.27
698.94
Net Worth
534.96
588.27
604.78
705.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
210.51
248.2
177.37
177.01
yoy growth (%)
-15.18
39.92
0.2
-5.7
Raw materials
-65.21
-65
-44.04
-36.54
As % of sales
30.98
26.18
24.83
20.64
Employee costs
-84.2
-76.64
-70.5
-62.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
46.48
57.36
-13.87
6.61
Depreciation
-8.07
-8.03
-8.64
-7.43
Tax paid
-5.45
-5.88
-20.32
1.62
Working capital
-18.13
5.72
-10.25
4.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.18
39.92
0.2
-5.7
Op profit growth
-97.05
-1,048.11
-130.36
-29.26
EBIT growth
-20.36
-716.91
-188.66
-40.19
Net profit growth
-367.89
-44.97
707.64
-30.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
395.42
337.47
349.01
376.73
302.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
395.42
337.47
349.01
376.73
302.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.34
10.59
55.72
22.1
106.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
C K Dhanuka
Vice Chairman / Non Indepe. No
M Dhanuka
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R K Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharat Bajoria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vivek Goenka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashoke Kumar Dutta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aaradhana Jhunjhunwala
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
BHARATI DHANUKA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd
Summary
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Limited was incorporated on October 07, 1997. The Company is engaged into cultivation, manufacture and sale of tea business. Presently, the Company uses eco friendly practices from mapping soil nutrition, rain water harvesting enriching the soil with organic supplements and extensive use of Botanicals as a part of Integrated Pest management. Dhunseris plantations harvest finest tea leaves to offer some of the best premium teas while African plantations also produce Macadamia which has great nutritional value.The company has introduced several field operations including mechanized harvesting, integrated pest management and nutrition management to improve the quality of produce and the yield. It commenced on trial basis the marketing/ sale of tea packets (Chhotelal) in Kolkata through a KIOSK and is exploring the possibility of an e-commerce website also.The Company promoted South Asian Petrochem Ltd., a hundred percent E.O.U. petrochemical project at Haldia, West Bengal, for manufacture of PET Resins under technical and financial collaboration with Lurgi Zimmer AG of Germany, a world leader in polyester technology in 2000. Company was allotted 69,99,400 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each by South Asian Petrochem Ltd. and with this allotment, the total holding of the Company in South Asian Petrochem Ltd. rose about 70% of its issued share capital, thereby making it a subsidiary of the Company in 2001. With the allotment of equity shares by M/s. South As
Read More
The Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹261.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd is ₹274.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd is ₹174.9 and ₹314 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.41%, 3 Years at -1.67%, 1 Year at 20.23%, 6 Month at 24.86%, 3 Month at -10.54% and 1 Month at -1.14%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.