Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
167.57
97.92
45.64
115.33
142.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
167.57
97.92
45.64
115.33
142.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.79
0.75
7.82
0.91
8.07
Total Income
168.35
98.67
53.46
116.24
150.86
Total Expenditure
120.89
91.28
149.94
152.91
143.03
PBIDT
47.46
7.39
-96.48
-36.67
7.83
Interest
6.19
5.08
4.57
3.05
6.03
PBDT
41.27
2.31
-101.05
-39.72
1.8
Depreciation
4.89
5.23
4.54
5.42
5.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.62
0
0.16
0
0
Deferred Tax
1.76
0.03
-22.29
-0.82
-0.28
Reported Profit After Tax
25.99
-2.95
-83.47
-44.32
-3.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
25.99
-2.95
-83.47
-44.32
-3.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
6.65
0
4.36
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
25.99
-2.95
-90.12
-44.32
-8.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
24.74
-2.8
-79.44
-42.18
-3.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.51
10.51
10.51
10.51
10.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.32
7.54
-211.39
-31.79
5.48
PBDTM(%)
24.62
2.35
-221.4
-34.44
1.26
PATM(%)
15.5
-3.01
-182.88
-38.42
-2.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.