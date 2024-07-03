iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

263.1
(0.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

167.57

97.92

45.64

115.33

142.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

167.57

97.92

45.64

115.33

142.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.79

0.75

7.82

0.91

8.07

Total Income

168.35

98.67

53.46

116.24

150.86

Total Expenditure

120.89

91.28

149.94

152.91

143.03

PBIDT

47.46

7.39

-96.48

-36.67

7.83

Interest

6.19

5.08

4.57

3.05

6.03

PBDT

41.27

2.31

-101.05

-39.72

1.8

Depreciation

4.89

5.23

4.54

5.42

5.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.62

0

0.16

0

0

Deferred Tax

1.76

0.03

-22.29

-0.82

-0.28

Reported Profit After Tax

25.99

-2.95

-83.47

-44.32

-3.84

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

25.99

-2.95

-83.47

-44.32

-3.84

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

6.65

0

4.36

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

25.99

-2.95

-90.12

-44.32

-8.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

24.74

-2.8

-79.44

-42.18

-3.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.51

10.51

10.51

10.51

10.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

28.32

7.54

-211.39

-31.79

5.48

PBDTM(%)

24.62

2.35

-221.4

-34.44

1.26

PATM(%)

15.5

-3.01

-182.88

-38.42

-2.68

Dhunseri Tea: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.