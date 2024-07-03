iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

262
(-0.89%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

349.78

296.31

306.75

324.56

262

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

349.78

296.31

306.75

324.56

262

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.52

11.78

53.74

24.5

104.34

Total Income

363.3

308.08

360.49

349.06

366.34

Total Expenditure

393.95

268.29

276.4

256.58

211.83

PBIDT

-30.65

39.79

84.09

92.48

154.51

Interest

12.5

6.46

5.65

7.93

9.27

PBDT

-43.15

33.33

78.44

84.55

145.24

Depreciation

17.38

14.69

15.02

16.39

15.75

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-0.28

13.11

10.39

29.88

Deferred Tax

-2.9

-0.01

-4.11

2.41

1.71

Reported Profit After Tax

-57.63

18.93

54.43

55.36

97.91

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-57.63

18.93

54.43

55.36

97.91

Extra-ordinary Items

4.36

-2.52

-12.01

-11.02

76.14

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-61.99

21.45

66.44

66.38

21.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-54.85

18.02

51.8

52.69

139.77

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.51

10.51

10.51

7.01

7.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-8.76

13.42

27.41

28.49

58.97

PBDTM(%)

-12.33

11.24

25.57

26.05

55.43

PATM(%)

-16.47

6.38

17.74

17.05

37.37

