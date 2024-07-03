Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
349.78
296.31
306.75
324.56
262
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
349.78
296.31
306.75
324.56
262
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.52
11.78
53.74
24.5
104.34
Total Income
363.3
308.08
360.49
349.06
366.34
Total Expenditure
393.95
268.29
276.4
256.58
211.83
PBIDT
-30.65
39.79
84.09
92.48
154.51
Interest
12.5
6.46
5.65
7.93
9.27
PBDT
-43.15
33.33
78.44
84.55
145.24
Depreciation
17.38
14.69
15.02
16.39
15.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-0.28
13.11
10.39
29.88
Deferred Tax
-2.9
-0.01
-4.11
2.41
1.71
Reported Profit After Tax
-57.63
18.93
54.43
55.36
97.91
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-57.63
18.93
54.43
55.36
97.91
Extra-ordinary Items
4.36
-2.52
-12.01
-11.02
76.14
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-61.99
21.45
66.44
66.38
21.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-54.85
18.02
51.8
52.69
139.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.51
10.51
10.51
7.01
7.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-8.76
13.42
27.41
28.49
58.97
PBDTM(%)
-12.33
11.24
25.57
26.05
55.43
PATM(%)
-16.47
6.38
17.74
17.05
37.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.