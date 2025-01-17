iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd Key Ratios

242.5
(0.50%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.35

24.54

5.36

-4.88

Op profit growth

-58.77

237.21

-57.08

-23.74

EBIT growth

-4.49

1,375.57

-88.14

-14.9

Net profit growth

-406.77

-58.03

152.36

6.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.38

16.6

6.13

15.05

EBIT margin

17.78

17.25

1.45

12.94

Net profit margin

-27

8.15

24.19

10.1

RoCE

6.05

6.05

0.43

3.99

RoNW

-2.93

0.91

2.36

1.01

RoA

-2.29

0.71

1.82

0.77

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-89.68

43.85

104.49

41.4

Dividend per share

4

5

2.5

8

Cash EPS

-108.17

15.8

76.67

16.49

Book value per share

712.33

1,219.96

1,179.2

1,029.81

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.91

3.9

0.69

4.42

P/CEPS

-2.41

10.84

0.95

11.11

P/B

0.36

0.14

0.06

0.17

EV/EBIDTA

4.66

3.18

8.15

5.27

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-18.28

-17.95

347.87

2.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

20.59

24.93

48.14

61.39

Inventory days

65.8

57.11

56.02

46.41

Creditor days

-31.37

-31.86

-31.81

-32.37

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.58

-6.9

-0.41

-4.13

Net debt / equity

0.14

0.1

0.14

0.13

Net debt / op. profit

4.1

1.42

6.37

2.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-19.34

-18.89

-12.88

-12.76

Employee costs

-36.88

-32.45

-36.88

-26.7

Other costs

-36.38

-32.05

-44.09

-45.47

Dhunseri Tea : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.