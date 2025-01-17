Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.35
24.54
5.36
-4.88
Op profit growth
-58.77
237.21
-57.08
-23.74
EBIT growth
-4.49
1,375.57
-88.14
-14.9
Net profit growth
-406.77
-58.03
152.36
6.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.38
16.6
6.13
15.05
EBIT margin
17.78
17.25
1.45
12.94
Net profit margin
-27
8.15
24.19
10.1
RoCE
6.05
6.05
0.43
3.99
RoNW
-2.93
0.91
2.36
1.01
RoA
-2.29
0.71
1.82
0.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-89.68
43.85
104.49
41.4
Dividend per share
4
5
2.5
8
Cash EPS
-108.17
15.8
76.67
16.49
Book value per share
712.33
1,219.96
1,179.2
1,029.81
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.91
3.9
0.69
4.42
P/CEPS
-2.41
10.84
0.95
11.11
P/B
0.36
0.14
0.06
0.17
EV/EBIDTA
4.66
3.18
8.15
5.27
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-18.28
-17.95
347.87
2.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
20.59
24.93
48.14
61.39
Inventory days
65.8
57.11
56.02
46.41
Creditor days
-31.37
-31.86
-31.81
-32.37
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.58
-6.9
-0.41
-4.13
Net debt / equity
0.14
0.1
0.14
0.13
Net debt / op. profit
4.1
1.42
6.37
2.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-19.34
-18.89
-12.88
-12.76
Employee costs
-36.88
-32.45
-36.88
-26.7
Other costs
-36.38
-32.05
-44.09
-45.47
