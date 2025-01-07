iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

263.1
(0.55%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

210.51

248.2

177.37

177.01

yoy growth (%)

-15.18

39.92

0.2

-5.7

Raw materials

-65.21

-65

-44.04

-36.54

As % of sales

30.98

26.18

24.83

20.64

Employee costs

-84.2

-76.64

-70.5

-62.7

As % of sales

39.99

30.87

39.74

35.42

Other costs

-59.67

-58.61

-67.88

-61.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.34

23.61

38.27

34.52

Operating profit

1.41

47.93

-5.05

16.65

OPM

0.67

19.31

-2.85

9.4

Depreciation

-8.07

-8.03

-8.64

-7.43

Interest expense

-1.77

-3.23

-4.04

-4.46

Other income

54.92

20.68

3.87

1.86

Profit before tax

46.48

57.36

-13.87

6.61

Taxes

-5.45

-5.88

-20.32

1.62

Tax rate

-11.74

-10.25

146.54

24.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

41.02

51.47

-34.19

8.23

Exceptional items

-139.04

-14.88

100.69

0

Net profit

-98.02

36.59

66.5

8.23

yoy growth (%)

-367.89

-44.97

707.64

-30.26

NPM

-46.56

14.74

37.49

4.65

