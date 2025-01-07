Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
210.51
248.2
177.37
177.01
yoy growth (%)
-15.18
39.92
0.2
-5.7
Raw materials
-65.21
-65
-44.04
-36.54
As % of sales
30.98
26.18
24.83
20.64
Employee costs
-84.2
-76.64
-70.5
-62.7
As % of sales
39.99
30.87
39.74
35.42
Other costs
-59.67
-58.61
-67.88
-61.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.34
23.61
38.27
34.52
Operating profit
1.41
47.93
-5.05
16.65
OPM
0.67
19.31
-2.85
9.4
Depreciation
-8.07
-8.03
-8.64
-7.43
Interest expense
-1.77
-3.23
-4.04
-4.46
Other income
54.92
20.68
3.87
1.86
Profit before tax
46.48
57.36
-13.87
6.61
Taxes
-5.45
-5.88
-20.32
1.62
Tax rate
-11.74
-10.25
146.54
24.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
41.02
51.47
-34.19
8.23
Exceptional items
-139.04
-14.88
100.69
0
Net profit
-98.02
36.59
66.5
8.23
yoy growth (%)
-367.89
-44.97
707.64
-30.26
NPM
-46.56
14.74
37.49
4.65
