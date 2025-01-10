Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.51
10.51
10.51
7.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
524.45
577.76
594.27
698.94
Net Worth
534.96
588.27
604.78
705.95
Minority Interest
Debt
120.07
71.96
29.71
19.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.07
32.94
37.39
36.43
Total Liabilities
691.1
693.17
671.88
761.58
Fixed Assets
572.98
569.31
382.99
499.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
109.36
132.99
243.87
203.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.07
5.35
8.19
2.91
Networking Capital
-4.69
-24.99
33.76
52.87
Inventories
44.88
53.15
36.62
37.54
Inventory Days
63.49
55.2
Sundry Debtors
8.01
9.59
7.42
10.67
Debtor Days
12.86
15.69
Other Current Assets
37.09
36.23
34.03
38.2
Sundry Creditors
-34.54
-41.44
-14.16
-14.76
Creditor Days
24.55
21.7
Other Current Liabilities
-60.13
-82.52
-30.15
-18.78
Cash
3.38
10.51
3.05
1.98
Total Assets
691.1
693.17
671.86
761.58
