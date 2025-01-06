iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

261.65
(-2.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd

Dhunseri Tea FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

46.48

57.36

-13.87

6.61

Depreciation

-8.07

-8.03

-8.64

-7.43

Tax paid

-5.45

-5.88

-20.32

1.62

Working capital

-18.13

5.72

-10.25

4.94

Other operating items

Operating

14.81

49.16

-53.09

5.73

Capital expenditure

20.43

-17.2

11.43

7.22

Free cash flow

35.25

31.95

-41.65

12.95

Equity raised

1,394.73

1,322.06

1,198.43

1,192.3

Investing

39.95

15.07

79.84

5.46

Financing

19.41

22.85

54.11

44.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,489.34

1,391.94

1,290.73

1,255.39

Dhunseri Tea : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.