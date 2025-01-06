Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
46.48
57.36
-13.87
6.61
Depreciation
-8.07
-8.03
-8.64
-7.43
Tax paid
-5.45
-5.88
-20.32
1.62
Working capital
-18.13
5.72
-10.25
4.94
Other operating items
Operating
14.81
49.16
-53.09
5.73
Capital expenditure
20.43
-17.2
11.43
7.22
Free cash flow
35.25
31.95
-41.65
12.95
Equity raised
1,394.73
1,322.06
1,198.43
1,192.3
Investing
39.95
15.07
79.84
5.46
Financing
19.41
22.85
54.11
44.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,489.34
1,391.94
1,290.73
1,255.39
