|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Appointment of Mr. Siddhartha Rampuria in the Board of Unlisted Material Subsidiaries (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and dividend if any for the year 2023-24 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome Of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
