Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd Summary

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Limited was incorporated on October 07, 1997. The Company is engaged into cultivation, manufacture and sale of tea business. Presently, the Company uses eco friendly practices from mapping soil nutrition, rain water harvesting enriching the soil with organic supplements and extensive use of Botanicals as a part of Integrated Pest management. Dhunseris plantations harvest finest tea leaves to offer some of the best premium teas while African plantations also produce Macadamia which has great nutritional value.The company has introduced several field operations including mechanized harvesting, integrated pest management and nutrition management to improve the quality of produce and the yield. It commenced on trial basis the marketing/ sale of tea packets (Chhotelal) in Kolkata through a KIOSK and is exploring the possibility of an e-commerce website also.The Company promoted South Asian Petrochem Ltd., a hundred percent E.O.U. petrochemical project at Haldia, West Bengal, for manufacture of PET Resins under technical and financial collaboration with Lurgi Zimmer AG of Germany, a world leader in polyester technology in 2000. Company was allotted 69,99,400 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each by South Asian Petrochem Ltd. and with this allotment, the total holding of the Company in South Asian Petrochem Ltd. rose about 70% of its issued share capital, thereby making it a subsidiary of the Company in 2001. With the allotment of equity shares by M/s. South Asian Petrochem Ltd. to their Co-promoters and The West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. on 18th December, 2001, the said Company ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 18 December, 2002. The company acquired 50% ownership of Malbhog Baruah Estates Pvt. Ltd., a company having two tea estates in Assam viz. Madhuting Tea Estate and Kathalguri Tea Estate in 2002. The name of the Company was changed to Madhuting Tea Pvt. Ltd. w.e.f. 22nd October, 2002. The Company completed the expansion of tea production facilities at the tea estates in North Bank. The Companys 100% Export Oriented Project viz. South Asian Petrochem Ltd., which is engaged in manufacture of Bottle Grade PET Resin, commenced commercial production from 1st September, 2003. The Company also started producing Orthodox Tea during the year 2004-05. The capacity of Bottle and Film Grade PET Resin Plant was increased from 1,40,000 TPA to 1,80,000 TPA in 2006. As per the Scheme of Amalgamation of UNI Stock Private Limited with the Company, sanctioned by the Honble High Court at Calcutta by an order passed on 3rd September 2008, the Board had allotted 3795054 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up on 24 November, 2008 to the erstwhile member of the amalgamated company.Following the demerger of the tea division of erstwhile Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Limited in favour of the Company as per the Scheme of Arrangement in 2014-15, the two tea estates in Malawi, Africa i.e. Kawalazi Estate Company Limited and Makandi Tea & Coffee Estates Limited were vested with the Company. The said Scheme became effective from 1st April, 2014. The entire share capital of the subsidiaries i.e. MTCEL and KECL are held by DPTPL and that of DPTPL are held by the Company, making them 100% wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company had issued and allotted 70,04,951 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each on 22.09.2015 to the shareholders of erstwhile Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Limited (DPTL), credited as fully paid up, in the ratio of 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up of the Company for every 5 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up and held by them in DPTL as on the record date i.e. 19th September, 2014.Dhunseri Tea has always been a quality driven company and have been accredited with ISO 22000-2005 Food and Safety standards. The teas are certified by Trustea, Fairtrade, USFDA, Rainforest Alliance, HACCP, PPC and FSSAI.