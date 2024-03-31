We have pleasure in presenting the 27th Annual Report together with the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. Financial Statements:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Accounting year ended Consolidated Accounting year ended 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Revenue from Operations 29,701.79 21,662.19 39,542.15 33,747.01 Other Income 963.56 972.47 1,032.13 1,059.03 Total income 30,665.35 22,634.66 40,574.28 34,806.04 Total expenses 38,370.30 23,780.77 58,288.34 37,540.74 Profit / (Loss) before exceptional items and tax (7,704.95) (1,146.11) (17,714.06) (2,734.70) Exceptional items 1,101.93 (251.54) 1,101.93 (251.54) Profit / (Loss) before tax (6,603.02) (1,397.65) (16,612.13) (2,986.24) Tax expense (529.79) (209.34) (2,502.26) (607.68) Profit / (Loss) for the year (6,073.23) (1,188.31) (14,109.87) (2,378.56) Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the year (net of tax) 1,057.66 (42.77) (3,084.53) (2,353.88) Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year (5,015.57) (1,231.08) (17,194.40) (4,732.44) Earnings per share (of Rs 10/- each) Basic and Diluted (Rs) (57.80) (11.31) (134.29) (22.64)

2. Dividend:

No dividend is recommended by the Board for the year 2023-24.

3. Transfer to reserves:

During 2023-24 no amount was transferred to General Reserves.

4. Operations:

In respect of the Indian operations the total tea manufacturing during 2023-24 was 13.09 mn kg in comparison to 9.58 mn kg in the previous year. The total sales were 13.72 mn kg in comparison to 8.99 mn kg in the previous year. The average realization per kg of Tea was lower in comparison to the previous year.

In respect of the off shore operations the total tea manufacturing during the year was 7.35 mn kg in comparison to 7.45 mn kg in the previous year. The total sales were 7.01 mn kg in comparison to 7.63 mn kg in the previous year. The average realization per kg of Tea was higher in comparison to the previous year.

The production of macadamia was 0.32 mn kg in comparison to 0.38 Mn kg in the previous year and sales were 0.25 mn kg in comparison to 0.34 mn kg in the previous year. The average realization per kg of macadamia was lower in comparison to the previous year.

5. Subsidiary Companies:

The Companys wholly owned subsidiaries outside India as on March 31, 2024 are as under:

i) Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Pte Ltd (DPTPL)

ii) Makandi Tea & Coffee Estates Ltd (MTCEL)

iii) Kawalazi Estate Company Ltd (KECL)

iv) A.M. Henderson & Sons Ltd. (AMHSL)

v) Chiwale Estate Management Services Ltd (CEMSL)

vi) Dhunseri Mauritius Pte Ltd (DMPL)

vii) Ntimabi Estate Ltd (NEL)

The entire share capital of the aforesaid subsidiaries i.e., AMHSL, CEMSL & NEL is held by MTCEL and that of MTCEL, KECL and DMPL is held by DPTPL and the entire share capital of DPTPL (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) is held by the Company.

There are no material changes in the nature of the business of the subsidiaries.

There are no Associate Companies within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act").

Pursuant to provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act, a Statement in Form AOC-1 containing the salient features of the Companys subsidiaries is attached to the financial statements of the Company.

The financial statements, the consolidated financial statements and the audited accounts of the subsidiaries, are available on the Companys website www.dhunseritea.com

6. Tea Estates:

The Company presently owns Twelve (12) Tea Estates along with their respective Tea Estate Factories all located in the State of Assam.

In continuation of the program of rationalization of operations and improving profitability, Hatibari Tea Factory (formerly known as Bahadur Tea Estate Factory) and Shivani Tea Factory (formerly known as Santi Tea Estate Factory), were disposed off during 2023-24. The respective Tea Estates were disposed-off earlier.

7. Listing:

The equity shares of the Company are listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

8. Directors Responsibility Statement:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act the Board of Directors confirm:

(i) that in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and no material departures have been made from the same;

(ii) that they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

(iii) that they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) that they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(v) that they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively;

(vi) that they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Based on the work performed by the internal auditor, statutory auditor and secretarial auditor and the reviews thereof undertaken from time to time by the management and the audit committee including the remedial actions, if any, initiated by the Company during the year under review, the board opines that the Companys internal financial controls are adequate and effective.

9. Directors & Key Managerial Personnel:

Mr. Chandra Kumar Dhanuka was reappointed as Managing Director of the Company on revised terms for a period of five (5) years w.e.f. January 1, 2024 and approved by the shareholders at the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on September 19, 2023.

Prof. Ashoke Kumar Duttas (DIN: 00045170) appointment as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five (5) consecutive years w.e.f. May 21, 2023 was approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot.

At the Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024, Mrs Aaradhana Jhunjhunwala (DIN: 00550481) was proposed to be appointed as an Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years w.e.f. 14th November, 2024, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing 27th AGM, not liable to retire by rotation.

At the Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024, Mr. Siddhartha Rampuria (DIN: 00550481) was appointed as an Additional Director (in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director) of the Company w.e.f. May 27, 2024, who shall hold office up to the date of 27th AGM and is eligible for re-election.

It is proposed to consider the appointment of Mr. Siddhartha Rampuria as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five (5) consecutive years subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing 27ttl AGM, not liable to retire by rotation.

The provisions of sub-section (6) and (7) of Section 152 of the Act in respect of retirement of directors by rotation is not applicable to independent directors [Section 149 (13)].

The declaration pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Act have been received from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence pursuant to Section 149(6) of the Act and Rules framed thereunder.

In the opinion of the Board, there has been no changes in the circumstances likely to affect the status of the independent directors of the Company and the Board is satisfied of their integrity, expertise, and experience (including proficiency in terms of Section 150(1) of the Act and applicable rules thereunder). The Independent Directors also hold valid registration with the Data bank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs pursuant to Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6(1) of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

Mrs. Bharati Dhanuka (DIN: 02397650), Non-Executive NonIndependent Director retires by rotation at the ensuing 27th AGM and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment.

Mr. Pankaj Prabhat (ACA 062597) was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. May 29, 2023.

10. Number of Meetings of the Board:

The Board met five times during the financial year 2023-24. The details have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report in terms of SEBI (LODR) Regulations which is annexed to this Report.

11. Board evaluation:

The Annual Performance Evaluation of the Board as a whole, the Committees and of the Individual Directors was undertaken during the year on the basis of the criteria with regard to their composition, structure, functioning, effectiveness of the Board Meetings, the contribution and preparedness of the directors to their respective committees of which they are Members and to the Board.

The Annual Performance Evaluation in respect of the Directors (Non- Executive/ Non-Independent), the Chairman of the Board and various other Committees including the Board as a whole was also undertaken during the year.

12. Policy on directors appointment and remuneration and other details:

The Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Act are disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report.

13. Corporate Governance Report:

The Corporate Governance Report along with the auditors certificate forms part of this report.

14. Management Discussion & Analysis Report:

The Management Discussion & Analysis Report is set out in Annexure I of this Report.

15. Internal financial control systems and their adequacy:

The details regarding internal financial control and their adequacy is included in the Management Discussion & Analysis Report (Annexure I) forms part of this Report.

16. Audit committee:

The composition of Companys Audit Committee is included in the Corporate Governance Report.

17. Auditors:

Statutory Auditors:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder, M/s. S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 301003E/ E300005) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years to hold office from the conclusion of 22nd AGM till the conclusion of 27th AGM i.e. 21st August, 2024.

M/s. S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP have consented to their appointment as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a second term of five consecutive years commencing from the conclusion of the ensuing 27th AGM till the conclusion of the 32nd AGM to be held in year 2029 as recommended / approved respectively by the Audit Committee/ Board and subject to shareholders approval.

The Statutory Auditors report for FY 2023-24 forms part of this Annual Report.

The said report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. During the year under review,

the Auditors did not have any matter to report under Section 143 (12) of the Act and hence no details thereof is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(ca) of the Act.

Cost Auditors:

Pursuant to Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed M/s. Mani & Co, Cost Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 000004) as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the year 2024-25; to conduct the cost audit for the financial year ending 31st March, 2025 at a remuneration as mentioned in the Explanatory Statement and Notice of the 27th AGM of the Company.

The Company also maintains cost records pursuant to Section 148(1) of the Act.

Secretarial Auditors:

The Board had appointed M/s. M. Shahnawaz & Associates, (Firm Registration No. S2015WB331500) Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditor for 2024-25. The Secretarial Auditors Report in Form MR-3 for 2023-24 forms part of this Report. The said report does not contain any qualifications, reservations, adverse remark or disclaimer.

18. Risk management:

Although Risk Management Committee is not mandatory for the Company, the management constantly monitors all risks and functions and systematically addresses them through mitigating actions on a continuous basis. In addition, the Audit Committee has oversight in the areas of financial risks and controls.

The development and implementation of risk management policy is covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Report.

19. Particulars of loans, guarantees and investments:

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments are disclosed in the financial statements.

20. Transactions with Related Parties:

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered into by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. The Company did not enter into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties during the year under review which are considered material in accordance with the Companys policy on materiality of related party transactions.

Your Directors draw the attention of the members to Note No. 41 to the financial statement which sets out related party disclosures.

21. Corporate Social Responsibility:

A brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company during 2023-24 are set out in Annexure II forms part of this report. The CSR policy is available on the Companys website : www.dhunseritea.com.

22. Annual Return:

The Annual Return(s) of the Company are available in the Companys website (https://dhunseritea.com/investor/gm/annual-return/)

23. Particulars of employees:

Pursuant to Section 197 of the Act read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the relevant information is given below:

a. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year:

Directors Remuneration for the Year ended 31.03.2024 (Rs.) Ratio to median remuneration Non-Executive Directors 1. Mr. M.Dhanuka 20,000 0.19:1 2. Mrs. B.Dhanuka 20,000 0.19:1 3. Mr. R.K.Sharma 50,000 0.48:1 4. Mr. B. Bajoria 80,000 0.77:1 5. Mr. V.Goenka 50,000 0.48:1 6. Prof. A.K.Dutta 75,000 0.72:1 7. Mrs. A.Jhunjhunwala 55,000 0.53:1 Executive Director 1. Mr. C.K.Dhanuka 41,00,008 39.61:1

The median remuneration of employees for financial year 2023-24 is Rs. 1.04 lac.

b. The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary for the financial year:

Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary % increase in remuneration in the financial year 1. Mr. C. K. Dhanuka, Managing Director 19% 2. Mr. Mrigank Dhanuka, Vice Chairman No change 3. Mrs. Bharati Dhanuka, Director No change 4. Mr. Bharat Bajoria, Director No change 5. Mr. Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Director No change 6. Mr. Vivek Goenka, Director No change 7. Prof. Ashoke Kumar Dutta, Director No change 8. Mrs. Aaradhana Jhunjhunwala, Director No change 9. Mr. P.C.Dhandhania, Chief Executive Officer 23% 10. Mr. Bhagwati Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer (till 28.05.23) * 11. Mr, Pankaj Prabhat, Chief Financial Officer (w.e.f. 29.05.23) * 12. Mr. R.Mahadevan, Company Secretary 26%

c. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees during 2023-24 is 3.50%.

d. The number of permanent employees as on 31.03.2024 on the rolls of Company is 12984.

e. Average percentile increase in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel during 2023-24 was 7.76% and in the case of managerial remuneration the increase was 18.93%. The remuneration payable to Executive Director has variable component which is dependent on the profit of the Company whereas the remuneration of other employees has fixed pay and depends on their individual performance.

f. The Company affirms remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

g. The statement containing particulars of employees pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to the Members excluding the said report. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the said report is open for inspection and any member interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company at mail@dhunseritea.com or to the Company Secretary at rm@dhunseritea.com

24. Disclosure requirements:

i) The code of conduct for the Board of Directors and the senior management of the Company is available on the Companys website (https://dhunseritea.com/investor/ccp/code-of-conduct/)

ii) Details of the familiarization programme of the independent directors is available on the Companys website

(https://dhunseritea.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Familiariation-Program-for-Independent-Directors.pdf).

iii) Policy for determining material subsidiaries of the Company is available on the Companys website (https://dhunseritea.com/ wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Policv-for-determining-Material-Subsidiarv.pdf) .

iv) Policy on dealing with related party transactions is available on the Companys website (https://dhunseritea.com/wp-content/ uploads/2022/11/Related-Partv-Transaction-Policv.pdf ).

v) The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy to provide Vigil Mechanism for employees including directors of the

Company to report genuine concerns. The provisions of this policy are in line with the provisions of Section

177(9) of the Act and SEBI (LODR) Regulations and the said policy is available on the Companys website

(https://dhunseritea.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/vigil-mechanism.pdf).

25. Deposits from public:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from the public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

26. State of Companys affairs:

The present state of the Companys affairs is progressive viz-a-viz the industry and steps are being initiated to tide over the difficult phase of the Company and accordingly it is expected that in future the prospects of the Company will be brighter. There is no change in the nature of business of the Company and no significant or material orders were passed by any regulator or court or tribunal impacting the going concern status of the Companys future operations.

27. Reporting of frauds by Auditors:

During the year under review, neither the Statutory Auditors nor the Secretarial Auditor had to report to the Audit committee, u/s 143(12) of the Act any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees.

28. Secretarial Standards:

The Company complies with all applicable secretarial standards.

29. Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company:

No material changes and/or commitments of the Company have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this report.

30. The particulars in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo is set out in Annexure III forms part of this report.

31. Neither any application was made nor any proceedings were initiated against the Company and / or is pending against it during 2023-24 under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

32. No valuation with regard to One Time Settlement with Banks / Financial Institutions was necessary and / or required to be carried out during 2023-24.

33. Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

The Company set up the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) pursuant to The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and duly complied with the provisions relating thereto. There were neither any outstanding complaints in the beginning / end of the year nor any complaints were received and /or disposed off during 2023-24. The Committee met once during the year.

34. Green Initiatives:

As part of our green initiative, the soft copies of this Annual Report including the Notice of the 27th AGM is being sent to all the members whose email addresses are registered with the Company / Depository Participant(s) in accordance with MCA and SEBI circulars.

The Company is providing e-voting facility to all its members to cast their votes electronically on all resolutions set forth in the Notice of the 27th AGM dated May 27, 2024. The instructions for e-voting are mentioned in the notes annexed to the Notice of the 27th AGM.

35. Acknowledgement:

Your Directors sincerely thank the shareholders for their continued cooperation and support; the Banks/Institutions and various other Authorities for their continued assistance and cooperation and the shareholders / employees of the Company for their unending support during 2023-24.