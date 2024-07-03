Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹702
Prev. Close₹724.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.09
Day's High₹720
Day's Low₹700
52 Week's High₹793.85
52 Week's Low₹280.25
Book Value₹641.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)217.95
P/E29.79
EPS24.31
Divi. Yield0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
188.12
178.59
182.46
177.43
Net Worth
191.22
181.69
185.56
180.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
72.78
39.38
43.93
45.22
yoy growth (%)
84.82
-10.36
-2.86
14.06
Raw materials
-7.05
1.46
-2.74
-5.57
As % of sales
9.68
3.73
6.24
12.32
Employee costs
-25
-24.97
-25.59
-23.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.84
-1.8
0.59
1.72
Depreciation
-4
-4.24
-2.52
-2.25
Tax paid
-11.44
-1.8
-0.25
-0.74
Working capital
-2.88
19.9
-3.86
-10.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
84.82
-10.36
-2.86
14.06
Op profit growth
534.62
30.87
-17.69
1,181.45
EBIT growth
3,395.74
-44.33
-46.46
-312.58
Net profit growth
-415.2
-1,162.51
-65.3
-144.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
53.7
51.54
47.2
72.79
39.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
53.7
51.54
47.2
72.79
39.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.11
0.65
1.14
0.3
0.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Lakshminiwas Bangur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Kumar Bhargava
Independent Non Exe. Director
GAURAV JALAN
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saurav Singhania
Managing Director
Alka Bangur
Deputy Managing Director
Shreeyash Bangur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
The Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company is a well-established tea company incorporated around 1910. It has tea estates located in one of the highest yielding zones. The company has two factories and four tea gardens namely Karamalai, Akkamalai, Vellamalai and Nadumalai spread over 6000acres with an annual production of 5million Kgs. of tea, of which 1million Kg is Orthodox variety which are of high quality from high grown field green leaves.The Company use the finest tea leaves, carefully harvested from our estates to offer some of the best Premium Orthodox, CTC and Green teas in India. We have a state-of-the-art HACCP & FSSAI certified blending unit with a capacity of 2 tonne/ hr. located at Pollachi in the District of Coimbatore in Tamilnadu, India. It is mainly engaged in the production and distribution of Tea, generation and distribution of power and investment in financial instruments. Apart from tea, it organically cultivate Karimunda variety Black Pepper, Chandragiri s9 variety Arabica Coffee, Cinnamon and Avocados on a 100 acre spice farm.The Company made a few shipments of tea to the London Auction. In 1990-91, it completed modernisation of three factories at Nadumalai, Vellamalai and Karamalai. During the same year, it undertook to modernise its fourth factory at Akkamalai also. The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 50 in Sep.92 to install wind turbine generators and allied facilities, and also to augment its working capital. By 1994-95, it
The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹704 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd is ₹217.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd is 29.79 and 1.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd is ₹280.25 and ₹793.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.77%, 3 Years at 34.92%, 1 Year at 133.37%, 6 Month at 62.53%, 3 Month at 27.55% and 1 Month at 29.16%.
