Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd Share Price

704
(-2.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:06:27 PM

  • Open702
  • Day's High720
  • 52 Wk High793.85
  • Prev. Close724.15
  • Day's Low700
  • 52 Wk Low 280.25
  • Turnover (lac)3.09
  • P/E29.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value641.04
  • EPS24.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)217.95
  • Div. Yield0.14
No Records Found

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

702

Prev. Close

724.15

Turnover(Lac.)

3.09

Day's High

720

Day's Low

700

52 Week's High

793.85

52 Week's Low

280.25

Book Value

641.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

217.95

P/E

29.79

EPS

24.31

Divi. Yield

0.14

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:33 PM

06 Jan, 2025|01:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.71%

Non-Promoter- 4.26%

Institutions: 4.26%

Non-Institutions: 33.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

188.12

178.59

182.46

177.43

Net Worth

191.22

181.69

185.56

180.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

72.78

39.38

43.93

45.22

yoy growth (%)

84.82

-10.36

-2.86

14.06

Raw materials

-7.05

1.46

-2.74

-5.57

As % of sales

9.68

3.73

6.24

12.32

Employee costs

-25

-24.97

-25.59

-23.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.84

-1.8

0.59

1.72

Depreciation

-4

-4.24

-2.52

-2.25

Tax paid

-11.44

-1.8

-0.25

-0.74

Working capital

-2.88

19.9

-3.86

-10.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

84.82

-10.36

-2.86

14.06

Op profit growth

534.62

30.87

-17.69

1,181.45

EBIT growth

3,395.74

-44.33

-46.46

-312.58

Net profit growth

-415.2

-1,162.51

-65.3

-144.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

53.7

51.54

47.2

72.79

39.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

53.7

51.54

47.2

72.79

39.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.11

0.65

1.14

0.3

0.4

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Lakshminiwas Bangur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Kumar Bhargava

Independent Non Exe. Director

GAURAV JALAN

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saurav Singhania

Managing Director

Alka Bangur

Deputy Managing Director

Shreeyash Bangur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd

Summary

Summary

The Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company is a well-established tea company incorporated around 1910. It has tea estates located in one of the highest yielding zones. The company has two factories and four tea gardens namely Karamalai, Akkamalai, Vellamalai and Nadumalai spread over 6000acres with an annual production of 5million Kgs. of tea, of which 1million Kg is Orthodox variety which are of high quality from high grown field green leaves.The Company use the finest tea leaves, carefully harvested from our estates to offer some of the best Premium Orthodox, CTC and Green teas in India. We have a state-of-the-art HACCP & FSSAI certified blending unit with a capacity of 2 tonne/ hr. located at Pollachi in the District of Coimbatore in Tamilnadu, India. It is mainly engaged in the production and distribution of Tea, generation and distribution of power and investment in financial instruments. Apart from tea, it organically cultivate Karimunda variety Black Pepper, Chandragiri s9 variety Arabica Coffee, Cinnamon and Avocados on a 100 acre spice farm.The Company made a few shipments of tea to the London Auction. In 1990-91, it completed modernisation of three factories at Nadumalai, Vellamalai and Karamalai. During the same year, it undertook to modernise its fourth factory at Akkamalai also. The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 50 in Sep.92 to install wind turbine generators and allied facilities, and also to augment its working capital. By 1994-95, it
Company FAQs

What is the Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd share price today?

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹704 today.

What is the Market Cap of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd is ₹217.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd is 29.79 and 1.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd is ₹280.25 and ₹793.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd?

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.77%, 3 Years at 34.92%, 1 Year at 133.37%, 6 Month at 62.53%, 3 Month at 27.55% and 1 Month at 29.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.72 %
Institutions - 4.27 %
Public - 33.02 %

