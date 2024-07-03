Summary

The Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company is a well-established tea company incorporated around 1910. It has tea estates located in one of the highest yielding zones. The company has two factories and four tea gardens namely Karamalai, Akkamalai, Vellamalai and Nadumalai spread over 6000acres with an annual production of 5million Kgs. of tea, of which 1million Kg is Orthodox variety which are of high quality from high grown field green leaves.The Company use the finest tea leaves, carefully harvested from our estates to offer some of the best Premium Orthodox, CTC and Green teas in India. We have a state-of-the-art HACCP & FSSAI certified blending unit with a capacity of 2 tonne/ hr. located at Pollachi in the District of Coimbatore in Tamilnadu, India. It is mainly engaged in the production and distribution of Tea, generation and distribution of power and investment in financial instruments. Apart from tea, it organically cultivate Karimunda variety Black Pepper, Chandragiri s9 variety Arabica Coffee, Cinnamon and Avocados on a 100 acre spice farm.The Company made a few shipments of tea to the London Auction. In 1990-91, it completed modernisation of three factories at Nadumalai, Vellamalai and Karamalai. During the same year, it undertook to modernise its fourth factory at Akkamalai also. The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 50 in Sep.92 to install wind turbine generators and allied facilities, and also to augment its working capital. By 1994-95, it

