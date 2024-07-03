Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd Summary

The Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company is a well-established tea company incorporated around 1910. It has tea estates located in one of the highest yielding zones. The company has two factories and four tea gardens namely Karamalai, Akkamalai, Vellamalai and Nadumalai spread over 6000acres with an annual production of 5million Kgs. of tea, of which 1million Kg is Orthodox variety which are of high quality from high grown field green leaves.The Company use the finest tea leaves, carefully harvested from our estates to offer some of the best Premium Orthodox, CTC and Green teas in India. We have a state-of-the-art HACCP & FSSAI certified blending unit with a capacity of 2 tonne/ hr. located at Pollachi in the District of Coimbatore in Tamilnadu, India. It is mainly engaged in the production and distribution of Tea, generation and distribution of power and investment in financial instruments. Apart from tea, it organically cultivate Karimunda variety Black Pepper, Chandragiri s9 variety Arabica Coffee, Cinnamon and Avocados on a 100 acre spice farm.The Company made a few shipments of tea to the London Auction. In 1990-91, it completed modernisation of three factories at Nadumalai, Vellamalai and Karamalai. During the same year, it undertook to modernise its fourth factory at Akkamalai also. The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 50 in Sep.92 to install wind turbine generators and allied facilities, and also to augment its working capital. By 1994-95, it had installed 3 wind mills.In 1995-96, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 2.04 cr as against the previous years loss of Rs 1.03 cr. The company installed one more wind turbine generator with a capacity of 400 kW. During 1996-97, Cardamom harvested was 4256 kgs as against 10965 kgs in the previous year, there was a steep drop due to unfavourable weather conditions.In March 2012, the Company acquired 100% stake in the equity of M/s. Shivphal Vinimay Private Limited; it installed 9 Wind Turbine Generators with a total capacity of 2.275 MW, capable of generating 50,00,000 units of power per annum at Muppandal, Tamil Nadu. It commenced commercial operation of 3 MW Solar Power project at Madurai District, Tamil Nadu on 23rd February, 2018.