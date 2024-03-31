To the Members of The Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind

AS financial statements of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) rules 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of of the Company as at 31 March, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind

AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind

AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements,

Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system, with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone

Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone

Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind

AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section

133 of the Act. Read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st

March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements.

[Refer Note No C (2) under "other notes to

Ind AS Standalone financial statements" ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contacts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company subject to the details disclosed under Note no 6 in "Other notes to financial statements".

iv) a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on

. behalf of the Ultimate

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding party ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v) a) The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act

b) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed a dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company uses accounting software "Tally Prime" at Head and accounting cum Payroll application software "Plantex" at Estate for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended

March 31, 2024 which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

For JAYARAMAN & KRISHNA Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.011185S

S. KRISHNA MOORTHY Partner, Auditor Membership No. 200826 (UDIN: 24200826BKCTJH1296)

Coimbatore 14th May 2023

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of

The Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31.03.2024

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress, and relevant details of right-of-use assets were physically verified in a phased manner during the year by the Management which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of the assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, (other than immovable properties, where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the

Company) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right- of- use- assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories.

(b) As disclosed in Note No. 18 under borrowings – para (1) to the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements, the Company has been sanctioned/ renewed working capital limits in excess of Rupees Five Crores in aggregate from banks/ financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets/non-current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns/ statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are not in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

(Rs. in crores)

Name of the Bank Aggregate working capital limits sanctioned Quarter ended Amount of Inventory disclosed as per quarterly statement Amount of Inventory as per books of account Difference June 30,2023 17.44 12.01 5.43 HDFC Bank Open Cash credit September 30, 2023 17.27 11.17 6.10 Rs 13.50 Crores December 31, 2023 16.13 9.57 6.56 March 31, 2024 15.87 10.55 5.32

Note : The differences are primarily due to inclusion of value of Standing Crops in the stock statement submitted to the bank.

(iii) (a) The Company has granted unsecured loans, to companies, during the year, but not provided guarantee or security Rs in lakhs

Particulars Loans Advances in nature of loans A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Subsidiaries — — - Joint Ventures — — - Associates — — - Others 4,915.00 — B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries — — - Joint Ventures — — - Associates — — - Others 1,078.00 —

(b) The terms & conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans which are re-payable on demand. During the year the Company has not demanded repayment of such loans. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal has not been demanded by the Company, we are of the opinion that the loans are regular. (d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there were no over-dues of principal as at the balance sheet date. (e) During the year the Company has not renewed the demand loans in the following cases and other details as given below: Rs.in lakhs.

Sl. No Borrower Amount outstanding Whether Renewed or Not 1 Bright Metal Pvt Ltd 50.00 No 2 The Beauty Impex Pvt Ltd 165.00 No 3Universal Chemical Industries 25.00 No

(f) The Company has granted Loans or advances in the nature of loans which are [repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment] details of which are given below: Rs.in lakhs.

Particulars All Parties* Promo- ters* Related Parties* Aggregate of loans/ advances in nature of loans given during the year 4,915.00 — 4,915.00 - Repayable on demand (A) 4,915.00 — 4,915.00 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) — — — Total (A+B) 4,915.00 — 4,915.00 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100 100 Aggregate outstanding as on 31.03.2024 1,078.00 1,078.00

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the company has granted loans which are in compliance with section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013. The company has not made any investments or given any guarantees or provided any securities. v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. The Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of manufacture of tea as well as generation and transmission of electricity by the company. We have broadly reviewed the accounts and records of the Company in this connection and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however carried out a detailed examination of the same. vii. (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to the Company except payment of Advance tax There are no undisputed arrears of statutory dues which were outstanding as at 31 March 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above, which has not been deposited as on 31.03.2024 on account of dispute are given below.

Name of Statute Nature of the Dues Total Amount disputed (Rs.in lakhs) Period to which the Amount Relates Amount Paid (Rs. In lakhs Forum were Dispute is Pending Income tax Income 20.82 A.Y2017- Nil CIT appeals Act,1961 Tax 18

Note: Refer ‘C Other Notes to Financial Statements" para 2 (ii) c , under Note 31 " notes to the standalone financial statements."

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings, or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year. (c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) The Internal Audit Reports of the Company issued till the date of the Audit Report, for the period under Audit have been considered by us. xv. According to the information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, there is no core Investment

Company within the group (as defined in the

Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. The Company has not incurred Cash loss during the financial year under audit and has incurred cash loss of Rs. 0.26 Crores during the preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, (Asset Liability Maturity (ALM) pattern) other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies

Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub- section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. [Refer Note. No.17 of "Notes to Standalone financial statements"]. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There are no ongoing projects as specified in sub section (6) of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable for the Company.

xxi. The company has disposed off its entire shareholding in erstwhile wholly owned subsidiaries PKT Plantations Limited and Shivphal Vinimay Private Limited on 14.11.2023, and hence this clause 3(xxi) is not applicable.

For JAYARAMAN & KRISHNA Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.011185S

S. KRISHNA MOORTHY Partner, Auditor Membership No. 200826 (UDIN: 24200826BKCTJH1296)

Coimbatore 14th May 2024

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce

Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the respective companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance

Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and financial maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of

statements in accordance with generally expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company, and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements effectively Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For JAYARAMAN & KRISHNA Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.011185S S. KRISHNA MOORTHY Partner, Auditor Membership No. 200826 (UDIN: 24200826BKCTJH1296)