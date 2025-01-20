iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd Key Ratios

784.35
(-2.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:08:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

84.82

-10.36

-2.86

14.06

Op profit growth

536.17

32.14

-18.41

1,233.13

EBIT growth

3,392.33

-44.34

-47.04

-328.43

Net profit growth

-415.16

-1,161.05

-65.84

-146.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

39.87

11.58

7.85

9.35

EBIT margin

34.78

1.84

2.96

5.43

Net profit margin

15.66

-9.18

0.77

2.2

RoCE

12.99

0.37

0.79

1.98

RoNW

1.65

-0.54

0.05

0.22

RoA

1.46

-0.47

0.05

0.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

36.83

-11.68

20.26

3.22

Dividend per share

1.5

0.5

0.75

1

Cash EPS

23.9

-25.38

-7.06

-4.07

Book value per share

583.45

529.21

544.75

415.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.97

-5.86

14.63

49.68

P/CEPS

9.19

-2.69

-41.97

-39.3

P/B

0.37

0.12

0.54

0.38

EV/EBIDTA

2.78

9.08

28.88

11.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

68.1

31.01

Tax payout

-50.1

99.96

-42.87

-43.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

12.61

24.51

26.5

22.55

Inventory days

41.19

66.82

33.77

37.04

Creditor days

-34.23

-59.95

-54.86

-45.89

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-10.24

-0.28

-1.84

-3.5

Net debt / equity

0.07

0.14

0.11

0.04

Net debt / op. profit

0.47

5.23

5.45

1.31

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-9.68

3.73

-6.24

-12.32

Employee costs

-34.35

-63.42

-58.25

-52.2

Other costs

-16.08

-28.72

-27.64

-26.1

Peria Kara. Tea : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.