|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
84.82
-10.36
-2.86
14.06
Op profit growth
536.17
32.14
-18.41
1,233.13
EBIT growth
3,392.33
-44.34
-47.04
-328.43
Net profit growth
-415.16
-1,161.05
-65.84
-146.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
39.87
11.58
7.85
9.35
EBIT margin
34.78
1.84
2.96
5.43
Net profit margin
15.66
-9.18
0.77
2.2
RoCE
12.99
0.37
0.79
1.98
RoNW
1.65
-0.54
0.05
0.22
RoA
1.46
-0.47
0.05
0.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
36.83
-11.68
20.26
3.22
Dividend per share
1.5
0.5
0.75
1
Cash EPS
23.9
-25.38
-7.06
-4.07
Book value per share
583.45
529.21
544.75
415.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.97
-5.86
14.63
49.68
P/CEPS
9.19
-2.69
-41.97
-39.3
P/B
0.37
0.12
0.54
0.38
EV/EBIDTA
2.78
9.08
28.88
11.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
68.1
31.01
Tax payout
-50.1
99.96
-42.87
-43.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
12.61
24.51
26.5
22.55
Inventory days
41.19
66.82
33.77
37.04
Creditor days
-34.23
-59.95
-54.86
-45.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-10.24
-0.28
-1.84
-3.5
Net debt / equity
0.07
0.14
0.11
0.04
Net debt / op. profit
0.47
5.23
5.45
1.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-9.68
3.73
-6.24
-12.32
Employee costs
-34.35
-63.42
-58.25
-52.2
Other costs
-16.08
-28.72
-27.64
-26.1
