Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

699.95
(-3.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd

Peria Kara. Tea FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.84

-1.8

0.59

1.72

Depreciation

-4

-4.24

-2.52

-2.25

Tax paid

-11.44

-1.8

-0.25

-0.74

Working capital

-2.88

19.9

-3.86

-10.86

Other operating items

Operating

4.5

12.04

-6.04

-12.13

Capital expenditure

0.35

4.23

20.88

3.39

Free cash flow

4.86

16.27

14.83

-8.74

Equity raised

326.67

329.69

290.78

218.12

Investing

21.85

-19.75

40.35

24.18

Financing

-9.46

4.08

14.76

-5.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0.23

0.3

Net in cash

343.92

330.29

360.95

228.05

