Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.84
-1.8
0.59
1.72
Depreciation
-4
-4.24
-2.52
-2.25
Tax paid
-11.44
-1.8
-0.25
-0.74
Working capital
-2.88
19.9
-3.86
-10.86
Other operating items
Operating
4.5
12.04
-6.04
-12.13
Capital expenditure
0.35
4.23
20.88
3.39
Free cash flow
4.86
16.27
14.83
-8.74
Equity raised
326.67
329.69
290.78
218.12
Investing
21.85
-19.75
40.35
24.18
Financing
-9.46
4.08
14.76
-5.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0.23
0.3
Net in cash
343.92
330.29
360.95
228.05
