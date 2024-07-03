Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
29.39
24.31
25.37
26.16
22.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.39
24.31
25.37
26.16
22.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.42
0.69
0.48
0.17
0.44
Total Income
34.81
25
25.85
26.34
22.75
Total Expenditure
26.8
20.9
25
25.29
24.39
PBIDT
8.01
4.1
0.85
1.05
-1.64
Interest
1.1
1.05
1.01
0.96
1.79
PBDT
6.9
3.05
-0.16
0.09
-3.44
Depreciation
1.34
2.04
1
2.1
2.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.99
0.18
0.18
0.02
-0.03
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.57
0.83
-1.33
-2.03
-5.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.57
0.83
-1.33
-2.03
-5.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0.06
0
-0.01
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.51
0.83
-1.32
-2.03
-5.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.77
2.67
0
-6.57
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.25
16.86
3.35
4.01
-7.35
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
15.54
3.41
-5.24
-7.75
-24.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.