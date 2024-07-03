iifl-logo-icon 1
Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

719.75
(-0.53%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

29.39

24.31

25.37

26.16

22.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.39

24.31

25.37

26.16

22.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.42

0.69

0.48

0.17

0.44

Total Income

34.81

25

25.85

26.34

22.75

Total Expenditure

26.8

20.9

25

25.29

24.39

PBIDT

8.01

4.1

0.85

1.05

-1.64

Interest

1.1

1.05

1.01

0.96

1.79

PBDT

6.9

3.05

-0.16

0.09

-3.44

Depreciation

1.34

2.04

1

2.1

2.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.99

0.18

0.18

0.02

-0.03

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4.57

0.83

-1.33

-2.03

-5.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.57

0.83

-1.33

-2.03

-5.48

Extra-ordinary Items

0.06

0

-0.01

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.51

0.83

-1.32

-2.03

-5.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.77

2.67

0

-6.57

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.25

16.86

3.35

4.01

-7.35

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

15.54

3.41

-5.24

-7.75

-24.56

